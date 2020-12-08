ICYMI: After positive COVID tests, Reps. Foxx and Budd head back to D.C.

As we reported in this space yesterday, it sure sounded like North Carolina Congresswoman Virginia Foxx had tested positive for COVID-19. Now, we know that she did.

As AP reported earlier today, both Foxx and her fellow Republican, Congressman Ted Budd, recently tested positive, but apparently emerged largely unscathed:

U.S. Rep. Virginia Foxx of Banner Elk tested positive the week of Nov. 23, communications director Alex Ives said on Monday. Rep. Ted Budd of Advance said last week he received a similar coronavirus diagnosis. Ives said it’s highly likely the 77-year-old Foxx became infected after she was exposed to her immediate family, particularly since a COVID test that Foxx took earlier that week was negative. Foxx, who won her ninth term to the 5th Congressional District seat last month, was asymptomatic and stayed clear of the public and staff during her quarantine period, Ives wrote. She was cleared by health department officials and resumed her U.S. House duties in Washington on Monday, according to Ives. Budd, who will start his third term representing the 13th District next month, has been recovering at his Davie County farm. He said he had mild symptoms.

This is from CSPAN producer Craig Caplan:

Rep. Virginia Foxx (R-NC) from House floor today on COVID-19: "My husband contracted the virus and spent four days in Watauga Medical Center where he received excellent care from doctors and nurses. I tested positive, was totally asymptomatic, but of course was quarantined." pic.twitter.com/Pkj8OfmpUW — Craig Caplan (@CraigCaplan) December 8, 2020

The frustrating part about all of this, of course, is that both members are among the Republicans who have downplayed the virus and the need for aggressive public interventions to limit its spread. Foxx, in particular, has been outspoken on this point.

In mid-November, Foxx blasted the Democratic leadership of the U.S. House for adopting policies designed to limit the spread of COVID-19 on Capitol Hill. Then, later in the month, she vehemently opposed an effort by U.S. House Democrats to pass a strong COVID relief package that included paid sick leave for workers — something she’s been taking advantage of in recent days.