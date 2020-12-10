Rabbi schools two newly elected North Carolina politicians in holiday op-ed

If you get a chance today, be sure to check out an op-ed penned by Raleigh Rabbi Eric Solomon and currently running on WRAL.com. In “Seeking more Hanukkah light and love, not fixing ‘broken’ souls,” Solomon provides some basic education — education that ought not to be necessary — to two newly elected North Carolina politicians (and a lot of other North Carolinians) about life in a plural society in which all are guaranteed religious freedom.

As Solomon explains, it’s not appropriate or acceptable for officials like Congressman-elect Madison Cawthorn and Lt. Gov.-elect Mark Robinson (or anyone else for that matter) to utter derogatory remarks about religions other than their own or proselytize to non-Christians on behalf of their versions of Christianity. Unfortunately, both clearly need to learn this lesson. After telling the maddening story of a local Christian pastor who came to Solomon’s synagogue some years back in an effort to convert him, the Rabbi explains why this issue is before the public now:

“Sadly, two newly-elected North Carolina politicians have brought this issue to the fore. Lt. Governor-elect Mark Robinson who engaged with a minister in an internet dialogue where anti-Semitic canards were shared, and Congressman-Elect Madison Cawthorn who professed his zeal in a recent interview for converting non-Christians, especially Muslims and Jews. Both are passionate Christians. With that, I have no quibble. But when these public servants’ views spill over into targeting the Jewish community for either conspiratorial hate speech or proselytizing, they must be called out. Gentlemen: if you wish to represent North Carolina and all of its Muslim, Sikh, Buddhist, Hindu, Bahai, Jewish and atheist citizens, then you must embrace all of us for who we are, not who you wish for us to be.”

Solomon ends his essay by rightfully calling on North Carolinians who identify as Christians to help him advance this message:

Instead of focusing on people like me, I urge you to turn your energy towards your two brothers serving our state. Help them to realize that Christianity is at its best when it is about adding more love and respect for one’s neighbor, not subtracting it. When I light the Hanukkah menorah with my family this week, I’ll add in a special prayer for these two leaders. Don’t worry. I will not pray that they abandon their religion. That’s not the Jewish way. Instead I will pray that God will help them in this holiday season to focus more on healing their own souls and less, supposedly, on healing mine. Like the Rabbis explained about the Jewish Festival of Lights: More light every night, not less.

To which all a caring and thinking person can say in reply is “Amen.” Click here to read the entire essay.