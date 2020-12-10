COVID-19, News

Will you take the COVID-19 vaccine? New poll finds less than half of North Carolinians would.

A Food and Drug Administration advisory panel is poised to meet Thursday and decide whether to approve emergency use of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

Canada and the United Kingdom have already given their approval for the drug’s use.

But a big question remains in just how many North Carolinians will be willing to be vaccinated.

A new poll release Thursday morning by Elon University finds about 40 percent of those surveyed saying they will take a COVID-19 vaccine approved by the FDA with nearly an equal number saying “it depends” and the remaining 20 percent saying they will not take the vaccine.

The survey of nearly 1,400 adults found that those who plan to take the vaccine say they want to protect themselves and their loved ones.

The Elon Poll also found that a majority of N.C. residents (54%) would support requiring COVID-19 vaccinations for employees of private companies.

Sixty one percent supported requiring the vaccine for students at both colleges and universities. Fifty-seven percent said they would support requiring K-12 students to have the vaccine, with 43% disagreeing with that statement.

And just a sign at of the virus’s powerful surge since the fall, the Elon Poll found that two-thirds of the state’s residents now personally know someone who has contracted coronavirus. That compares to 50 percent in October.  In June, fewer than a third (31 %)  personally knew someone with COVID.

Read the full Elon University poll results here.

