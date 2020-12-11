Cheri Beasley falling short of threshold to trigger statewide hand-to-eye ballot recount for state Supreme Court seat

The tightest statewide race in modern history could be decided tonight, as incumbent state Supreme Court Chief Justice Cheri Beasley picked up 27 more votes in a manual recount of ballots, but challenger Justice Paul Newby gained 39.

The ballots were counted based on a sample of 3% of precincts in each county, or 142 sites.

The sampled precincts included a mix of Election Day in-person votes and early votes. Graham County recounted absentee votes by mail, said Patrick Gannon, spokesman for the State Board of Elections.

As the gap has widened, it has become more unlikely that a statewide recount will be ordered under North Carolina statute.

County recounts began Monday and have now completed for the 3% precinct sample: 33 sites in 29 counties have reported differences from the machine recounts for either or both of the candidates. Three counties still remain: Carteret, Hoke and Wilson.

The recount will help decide the race, which is the closest in the modern history of statewide general elections in North Carolina, Gannon said.

The non-certified election results showed Newby leading by a mere 285 votes, or less than 0.5% of the 5.4 million votes cast statewide. That slim margin allowed Beasley to request a full recount, which her campaign did on Nov. 17.

Initial canvassed results showed Newby then led by 416 votes; a machine recount concluded Dec. 2, with Newby tallying a 401-vote lead. Since Newby’s margin shrunk by 15 votes compared, Beasley’s campaign then requested the 3% hand-to-eye recount.

In some counties, a hand-to-eye recount can correct mistaken ballots at a higher rate than those previously found in the machine recount. Human counters can understand a voter’s choice better, according to principles set forth by the statute, while counting machines can be tripped up by stray or partial marks on a ballot.

County board members usually oversee and participate in recounts.

“We are grateful to the hardworking Board of Elections officials and their continued work to confirm the integrity and accuracy of this election,” Beasley’s campaign manager Benjamin Woods said in a statement today.

Beasley pushing for more votes to be counted, Newby demanding more be invalidated

Since the recount of the current voter pool failed to produce an advantage for Beasley, her campaign’s last resort will be to appeal before the State Board of Elections and petition for the inclusion of ballots previously discarded.



“This is the closest statewide race in North Carolina history and it’s critical that every eligible voter has their voice heard,” Woods wrote in a statement. “As we move forward with the process, we will continue to do everything we can to ensure that a vote cast is a vote counted in North Carolina.”

The state board scheduled a hearing for Dec. 18, when both candidates’ protests will be heard. Each candidate’s legal representatives will have an hour for oral arguments at the hearing. No evidence will be presented.

The Beasley campaign filed protests in approximately 90 counties, records from the state board of elections show. Beasley’s campaign claimed wrongful rejection of absentee ballots because of incomplete information, rescinding of accepted ballots, and reception after the deadline.

The filings also noted that some provisional ballots — ballots cast first but needed to be approved by election officials later — belonged to eligible voters who might have changed their names or indeed met residence requirements.

The majority of county boards denied the incumbent chief justice’s protests, citing insufficient evidence of her claims. However, Guilford, Durham, Pitt, Watauga and Pasquotank board members affirmed the validity of 11 votes that previously were not counted.

These recommendations of correction will be turned over to the state board together with other appeals to determine whether the findings are significant enough to change the outcome of the race.

Newby protested in eight counties that more votes should be discounted. His campaign alleged that some votes from these jurisdictions should not have been accepted, as they failed to satisfy the envelope signature requirements or to be postmarked by Nov. 3 and to be received before Nov. 6.

Newby’s filing to the Mecklenburg County Board of Elections claimed “at least 127 ABM [Absentee by Mail] ballots received after the statutory deadline for the receipt of such ballots of November 6, 2020 (‘Statutory Receipt Deadline’) may have been inappropriately approved, despite the U.S. Supreme Court ruling that mandated the State Board of Elections to extend the deadline to Nov. 12.

Newby then lodged another round of six protests complaining about the inclusion of voters who voted early or absentee but died before Election Day. All his protests were dismissed by the 10 county boards he protested to, most finding no substantial evidence of either claim. His legal team appealed all decisions.

Newby’s attorney Roger Knight told Policy Watch that he is preparing to submit legal arguments and assessments in a brief to the state board next Wednesday. He expected the state board to certify the election around a week after the hearing ahead of the court term’s start date of Jan. 1.

Besides presiding over the seven-member court, the Chief Justice also has the power to appoint the director of the North Carolina Administrative Office of the Courts. The director oversees services provided by all levels of courts in North Carolina and plays an important role in determining the practices and procedures of courts during the pandemic.

Since the pandemic, Beasley has issued multiple emergency directives taking precautionary measures, such as postponing non-essential, in-person court hearings for 30 days starting next Monday, Dec. 15 and suspending jury trials until the office’s approval.

Beasley was appointed the Chief Justice seat in 2019 by Gov. Roy Cooper after serving for seven years on the state’s highest court. Newby, her colleague and an associate justice, has been on the bench since 2004.

The winner of the Chief Justice contest will join two incoming Republican associate justices, Phil Berger Jr. and Tamara Barringer. The three justices will start an eight-year-term beginning in 2021. The state Supreme Court will hear the first oral argument of the new term on Jan. 11.