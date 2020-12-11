News

More than half of U.S. House Republicans back unsubstantiated Texas suit claiming election ‘irregularities’

By
14 hours ago
2 Comments
In News

Possibly related posts:

  1. Few precedents for presidential candidates unable to stay on the ticket
  2. National update: The fight for the presidency comes down to a few million uncounted mail ballots in battleground states
  3. Biden gains lead in Georgia as Trump faithful question state’s GOP-run election
  4. Former Kansas AG aiding Trump’s conspiracy claims lost his law license in 2013
  5. Today’s must read (at least for people interested in facts)

2 Comments


  1. Katie Pepin

    December 11, 2020 at 10:30 am

    Maybe Ron Estes And Roger Marshall’s election results were fraudulent and Mitch McConnell and Lindsey Graham Ron Estes is an embarrassment to Kansas. You know 43 percent of the voter in Kansas voted for Biden maybe we should challenge our votes here in kanas disgraceful to have such disregard for our constitution and to try to suppress our votes because crybaby trump doesn’t admit he lost we came out in droves to vote him out even in kansas we won’t forget

  2. Candy Colleen Beck

    December 11, 2020 at 3:16 pm

    The word “unsubstantiated” in the title of this article leads me to believe it is biased.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Check Also

Senators urge federal funding for state distribution of COVID-19 vaccine

Neither Thom Tillis nor Richard Burr is a ...

Top Stories from NCPW

  • News
  • Commentary
Faculty members revolt over UNC plans to triple number of students living on campus next semester

With clusters of campus COVID cases, the fall semester was a failure. In the spring, history could r [...]

U.S. House passes bill to avert government shutdown while relief talks drag on

WASHINGTON—The House on Wednesday voted to pass a stopgap spending bill, preventing a government shu [...]

National coalition urges Biden to stop throwaway plastics that are inundating the oceans

With plastics pollution rising and recycling in decline, a coalition of more than 550 community and [...]

North Carolina’s public schools need teachers of color. How will the state recruit and retain them?

Data show that more than half of public school children are nonwhite, but only 21% of teachers are. [...]

A fitting conclusion to two decades of neglect

In one of her final acts, outgoing NC Labor Commissioner Cherie Berry declines to help protect worke [...]

Call and response

The post Call and response appeared first on NC Policy Watch. [...]

We have disabilities, Mr. Cawthorn – it’s ok

A disability rights advocate reaches out to one of NC's newest members of Congress Maybe I’m st [...]

On PFAS contamination, Sen. Tillis should keep his word to military families

I spent much of my adult life proudly serving this country as a United States Marine. The most sacre [...]

Support Our Work
Copyright 2020 | The Progressive Pulse | A Blog from NC Policy Watch