What you need to know: The week’s top stories on NC Policy Watch

The week’s top stories on NC Policy Watch:

1. COVID-19 vaccines are on the way, but plenty in NC say they won’t take them

Vaccines heralded as the way to keep so many from dying from COVID-19 complications and as the path to eased pandemic restrictions are likely just days from initial distribution.

But even as new coronavirus cases and hospitalizations soar, significant numbers of people say in surveys that they won’t take a vaccine when the FDA approves it.

Fewer than half of North Carolina residents who responded to an Elon University Poll released Thursday said they would take a COVID-19 vaccine if it is approved by the FDA. [Read more…]

2. Governor Cooper issues new curfew order as COVID spreads with “rapid viciousness”

Curfew comes as new report suggests hospitals nearing capacity

Calling it a matter of life or death, Governor Roy Cooper signed an executive order Tuesday requiring North Carolinians to stay at home between the hours of 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. to reduce the the spread of COVID-19.

The curfew that takes effect on Friday will also prohibit the sale and service of alcoholic beverages for on-site consumption between the hours of 9 p.m. and 7 a.m.

“The later in the evening you go, the larger some of these gatherings can be at some of the businesses. People become more uninhibited,” Cooper explained.”This stay-at-home order after 10 p.m. tells people they really need to go home. They don’t need to be gathering in other people’s homes or any of these retail establishments.” [Read more…]

3. Backed by science, advocates legally challenge Labor Secretary Cherie Berry over COVID-19

After the state Department of Labor in November rejected a petition to mandate emergency workplace rules, several North Carolina advocacy groups are asking the Wake County Superior Court for a judicial review of the denial.

“Anything we can do to mitigate the transmission of that virus from someone is really essential,” Dr. David Wohl, professor of medicine at the UNC-Chapel Hill said at the virtual press conference hosted by the petitioners on Thursday. “We need to do that especially at our workplace.”

Those most vulnerable at workplaces during COVID-19 are workers in the meatpacking, poultry, agriculture, and health care industry, many of whom often don’t have access to insurance and fear retaliation if they report their employers to authorities, the petition stated. [Read more…]

4. A fitting conclusion to two decades of neglect (Commentary)

In one of her final acts, outgoing NC Labor Commissioner Cherie Berry declines to help protect workers from COVID-19

It shouldn’t and doesn’t come as much of a surprise. Some things in the world of 21st century policy and politics – President Donald Trump telling outrageous lies, State Sen. Phil Berger blocking the expansion of health coverage to hundreds of thousands of struggling North Carolinians, U.S. Sen. Richard Burr always making sure to look out for Number One – are as predictable as the sunrise.

And so when it came to light in recent days that North Carolina Labor Commissioner Cherie Berry – “the elevator lady” – was taking a hands-off approach toward protecting the state’s vulnerable frontline workers from exposure to the coronavirus (not to mention all the friends and relations with whom they come into contact), it felt utterly predictable.[Read more…]

5. Faculty members revolt over UNC plans to triple number of students living on campus next semester With clusters of campus COVID cases, the fall semester was a failure. In the spring, history could repeat itself. Faculty members and administrators in the UNC System are butting heads over pandemic planning for the spring semester, as some schools consider bringing more students back to campuses. Last week faculty at UNC-Chapel Hill published an open letter urging administrators to abandon plans to increase the number of in-person classes and triple the number of students living on campus. The letter, which has been signed by more than 150 faculty members, asks the leadership at the system’s flagship school to learn from mistakes made in the fall semester. [Read more…]

9. Weekly Radio Interviews:



Click here for the latest radio interviews and commentaries from NC Policy Watch’s Rob Schofield.

10. Weekly Editorial Cartoon: