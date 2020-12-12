Thousands of pro-Trump protestors march outside the White House

Many marchers echo Trump’s false claim of a stolen election

WASHINGTON – Many chanting “four more years” and holding “Stop the steal” signs, battalions of demonstrators rallied around the White House today to show support of President Trump today, a day after the Supreme Court dismissed Texas lawsuit, the last of a series of election disputes.

Most of those marching don’t have their masks on.

Trump touted the turnout of the crowd on Twitter.

Wow! Thousands of people forming in Washington (D.C.) for Stop the Steal. Didn’t know about this, but I’ll be seeing them! #MAGA — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 12, 2020

Some protestors refused to acknowledge the victory of President-elect Joe Biden ahead of the electoral college votes on Monday.

Earlier today, Trump claimed to have won the election and railed against Gov. Brian Kemp of Georgia and Gov. Doug Ducey of Arizona, both Republicans. “They allowed states that I won easily to be stolen,” Trump tweeted, “Never forget, vote them out of office.”

The two states flipped blue with a narrow advantage for former Vice President Joe Biden, contributing 27 electoral votes to Trump’s loss of 306-232 to Biden.

Trump also retweeted an article bashing Supreme Court Justices nominated by Trump for failing to rule in favor of the president in a lawsuit seeking to overturn the election results. In an unsigned opinion, the Supreme Court ruled that Texas has no standing in suing other jurisdictions. Only Justice Samuel Alito and Justice Clarence Thomas said they would have heard the Texas claim.

Six Republican members of Congress from North Carolina were among the 128 nationally who showed support for the Texas suit.

Former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn appeared on the steps of the Supreme Court, AP reported. It’s the first public appearance of Flynn after pardoning by Trump. Flynn pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI in the Mueller investigation,

The electoral college votes will take place at noon across the nation on Monday. North Carolina Secretary of State Elaine Marshall will host the state’s fifteen electors — who will cast their votes for Trump — at the State Capitol Building.