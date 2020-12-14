Electoral college votes bring Joe Biden one step closer to presidency

NC formally casts 15 votes for Trump at Raleigh ceremony

When you cast your ballots for the president and vice president of the United States, you are not electing them directly, but rather the slate of electors who in turn vote for the candidates. Today’s the day they do their jobs.

A total of 538 electors from 50 states and the District of Columbia meet at different times and locations. In North Carolina, they have just completed the process in the old Hall of the House of Representatives in the State Capitol, giving President Trump 15 of his expected 232 today.

Thirteen of the 15 North Carolina electors represent a Congressional district each, while the two at-large electors mirror Senator representation.

Earlier this month, Gov. Roy Cooper proclaimed the list of 15 electors and two alternates chosen by the Republican Party based on the state’s popular vote results. Click here to see the full list.

After being sworn in today, the electors became public office holders but are considered their own governing body, said Secretary of State spokesperson Tim Crowley.

Mark Delk is the only elector today who was on the 15-member roster in 2016, again representing the Eleventh District. He also served as the president of both Electoral College meetings in Raleigh. Elector Dave Wickersham of the Third District and Elector Tina Forsberg of the Six District served as alternates in 2016.

Under North Carolina state law, electors are bound to voting in accordance with the party that nominated them. Otherwise, they face a $500 fine and won’t have their vote recorded.

In North Carolina, “The electors don’t get to act as free agents or circuit breakers,” Delk said in an interview with Policy Watch. “They act more like the ministers at a wedding”.

Delk owns and runs a local apartment complex in Asheville.

In North Carolina, a public official cannot serve as an elector.

Due to the pandemic, the National Anthem and Pledge of Allegiance were pre-recorded to reduce the number of people in the House chamber, said Crowley.

Today’s convention marks the sixth Electoral College hosted by Secretary of State Elaine Marshall since she took office in 1997.

“The Electoral College is viewed by me and others as the opportunities to shape the future as elected public officials, as citizens of North Carolina and the United States, to recommit ourselves to work together for the good of the state and the country, as we face persistent and daunting global pandemic and an economy in need of recovery,” said Marshall today.

Echoing Secretary Marshall’s remark that the electoral college system is built on compromise, Delk said he understands and respects the difference of opinions in politics and calls for everyone to do the same.

“It’s a great civics lesson in action,” Crowley said.

North Carolina has voted for Republicans in every presidential election except 2008 since the election of former President Ronald Reagan in 1980.

President-elect Joe Biden will deliver remarks this evening that can be viewed on the Biden-Harris transition Twitter page. The votes by electors today will be sent to Congress for an official count in January with Vice President Mike Pence presiding.

Recording of the electoral college votes will be posted on the NC Secretary of State’s website.