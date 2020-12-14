NC Community College System taps Stith as next president

Thomas Stith III will serve as the next president of the NC Community College System.

In January, Stith will succeed interim President Dr. William Carver and former President Peter Hans, who left in August to became president of the University of North Carolina System.

Stith is currently district director of the U.S. Small Business Administration. Others may recall Stith served four years as former Gov. Pat McCrory’s chief of staff.

His higher education experience includes five years as economic development program director at UNC-Chapel Hill’s Kenan Institute of Private Enterprise at the Kenan-Flagler Business School.

“My vision for the North Carolina Community College System is very clear. Regardless of whether you are a student just entering our community college system or whether you are a worker that needs retraining because of this global pandemic, the NC Community College System will be there to provide that cost-effective education, that pathway to economic opportunity,” said Stith in Monday’s press conference.

His appointment is drawing praise from legislative leaders:

“Thomas Stith will be a strong leader for North Carolina’s community colleges. His unique business experience and love of all things North Carolina will bring a fresh perspective to the system. The pandemic has shone a bright light on the need for educational opportunities and workforce development — two things our community colleges excel at. I believe Thomas is the right leader to build upon those fundamentals and help mold the next generation of North Carolina’s workforce.” – Phil Berger, Senate President Pro Tem “North Carolina’s Community College system has a reputation for training the world-class workforce that has attracted companies large and small to our state. My hope is that the new President will work with businesses, schools, universities, workers, the legislature and me to continue the system’s tradition of connecting North Carolinians to life-long learning as our state faces the economic challenge of pandemic recovery.” – Roy Cooper, Governor of North Carolina

North Carolina’s 58 community colleges serve about 700,000 students a year.

President-elect Stith will officially take over the third largest community college system in the country on January 11th.