Higher Ed

NC Community College System taps Stith as next president

By
2 hours ago
Leave a comment
In Higher Ed

Thomas Stith III

Thomas Stith III will serve as the next president of the NC Community College System.

In January, Stith will succeed interim President Dr. William Carver and former President Peter Hans, who left in August to became president of the University of North Carolina System.

Stith is currently district director of the U.S. Small Business Administration. Others may recall Stith served four years as former Gov. Pat McCrory’s chief of staff.

His higher education experience includes five years as economic development program director at UNC-Chapel Hill’s Kenan Institute of Private Enterprise at the Kenan-Flagler Business School.

“My vision for the North Carolina Community College System is very clear. Regardless of whether you are a student just entering our community college system or whether you are a worker that needs retraining because of this global pandemic, the NC Community College System will be there to provide that cost-effective education, that pathway to economic opportunity,” said Stith in Monday’s press conference.

His appointment is drawing praise from legislative leaders:

“Thomas Stith will be a strong leader for North Carolina’s community colleges. His unique business experience and love of all things North Carolina will bring a fresh perspective to the system. The pandemic has shone a bright light on the need for educational opportunities and workforce development — two things our community colleges excel at. I believe Thomas is the right leader to build upon those fundamentals and help mold the next generation of North Carolina’s workforce.”

– Phil Berger, Senate President Pro Tem

“North Carolina’s Community College system has a reputation for training the world-class workforce that has attracted companies large and small to our state. My hope is that the new President will work with businesses, schools, universities, workers, the legislature and me to continue the system’s tradition of connecting North Carolinians to life-long learning as our state faces the economic challenge of pandemic recovery.”

– Roy Cooper, Governor of North Carolina

North Carolina’s 58 community colleges serve about 700,000 students a year.

President-elect Stith will officially take over the third largest community college system in the country on January 11th.

No related posts.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Check Also

What you need to know: The week’s top stories on NC Policy Watch

The week’s top stories on NC Policy Watch: ...

Top Stories from NCPW

  • News
  • Commentary
Faculty members revolt over UNC plans to triple number of students living on campus next semester

With clusters of campus COVID cases, the fall semester was a failure. In the spring, history could r [...]

U.S. House passes bill to avert government shutdown while relief talks drag on

WASHINGTON—The House on Wednesday voted to pass a stopgap spending bill, preventing a government shu [...]

National coalition urges Biden to stop throwaway plastics that are inundating the oceans

With plastics pollution rising and recycling in decline, a coalition of more than 550 community and [...]

North Carolina’s public schools need teachers of color. How will the state recruit and retain them?

Data show that more than half of public school children are nonwhite, but only 21% of teachers are. [...]

The Grift that keeps on giving

The post The Grift that keeps on giving appeared first on NC Policy Watch. [...]

A fitting conclusion to two decades of neglect

In one of her final acts, outgoing NC Labor Commissioner Cherie Berry declines to help protect worke [...]

Call and response

The post Call and response appeared first on NC Policy Watch. [...]

We have disabilities, Mr. Cawthorn – it’s ok

A disability rights advocate reaches out to one of NC's newest members of Congress Maybe I’m st [...]

Support Our Work
Copyright 2020 | The Progressive Pulse | A Blog from NC Policy Watch