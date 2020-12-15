COVID-19, News

After initial distribution, NC faces uncertainty about federal shipments of future vaccines

By
55 mins ago
Leave a comment
In COVID-19, News

State to offer 300+ free COVID testing sites over the next two weeks

Governor Roy Cooper said this week’s distribution of the Pfizer vaccine shows real hope is on the horizon in bringing an end to the painful losses of the COVID pandemic. 

Eight hospitals received doses of the vaccine today, following Monday’s distribution.  

This Thursday, 42 more hospitals are in line to receive the Pfizer vaccine.  

And following FDA approval, 175,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine could arrive in North Carolina next week, with more than half of those earmarked for long-term care facilities. 

Beyond that questions remain. 

“North Carolina and every other state need clarity from the federal government as to how many doses of the Pfizer vaccine we will receive going forward,” said Gov. Cooper on Tuesday. “We’ve been told each Friday we’ll get information about the following week’s shipment, giving the states just a few hours to direct where those shipments will go.” 

Cooper said he raised the issue with Vice President Pence on Monday, requesting more time for critical planning.  

Health and Human Services Sec. Mandy Cohen echoed those concerns. 

“I hope the federal government will reconsider that timeline. It’s not enough time for the state and providers to plan for appropriate allocations or to coordinate vaccine schedules.” 

A state-run database will help record how many people have received the first dose of vaccine and which vaccine they were given. Pfizer requires a second shot after 21 days, Moderna requires a booster in 28 days.  

“And as we get more vaccine and spread it out further, it will get more complex because there will be more people involved,” said Cooper. 

Renewed worry about hospital staffs as COVID cases rise

Cohen said while the vaccine’s arrival marks a historic and emotional moment, one cannot ignore the staggering rise in COVID cases. 

The state has twice as many people hospitalized (2,735) with COVID 19 as it did just one month ago. 

And while North Carolina has the bed capacity at the moment, Sec. Cohen warned it is taking its toll on health workers. 

“For us in North Carolina, it’s not a physcal space, but rather a limitation on the people, the doctors, the nurses in particular that are needed, that are really strained here,” explained Cohen. “There is not an ability for us to call a partner in another state and for them to be able to send people or staff resources.” 

Cohen and the governor are urging North Carolinians to avoid travel over the upcoming holidays, and to get tested for COVID if they insist on visiting with friends or extended family.

One other recommendation: People who have symptoms of COVID-19 or who have been around a person with COVID-19 should not shop in person until their isolation or quarantine period has ended. 

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is offering more than 300 no-cost, walk-up or drive through COVID-19 testing events over the next two weeks. 

For a full list of all testing event times and locations throughout the state, visit the No-Cost Community Testing Events page on the NCDHHS website. 

 

Possibly related posts:

  1. As a third COVID-19 vaccine shows promise, NC’s distribution plan takes shape
  2. Unions call for county health directors to shut down in-person instruction at UNC schools in pandemic
  3. CDC panel advises states to prioritize health care workers, nursing home residents for COVID-19 vaccine
  4. UNC-Chapel Hill faculty survey shows instructors unsure about safety of return to campus
  5. UNC System facing pressure to protect international students, move Fall courses online

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Check Also

NC Community College System taps Stith as next president

Thomas Stith III will serve as the next ...

Top Stories from NCPW

  • News
  • Commentary
Contamination prompts Colonial Pipeline to buy three homes near Huntersville gasoline spill

Company still hasn't revealed total volume of gasoline released in August; DEQ wants answers by [...]

UNC students: Are you ready to return to campus? The administration says yes.

With UNC System schools looking ahead to the spring semester, tensions over COVID-19 planning and th [...]

Faculty members revolt over UNC plans to triple number of students living on campus next semester

With clusters of campus COVID cases, the fall semester was a failure. In the spring, history could r [...]

U.S. House passes bill to avert government shutdown while relief talks drag on

WASHINGTON—The House on Wednesday voted to pass a stopgap spending bill, preventing a government shu [...]

Vaccine miracle offers model for tackling another giant crisis

There are a lot of important lessons that Americans should glean from the mostly awful year that wil [...]

The Grift that keeps on giving

The post The Grift that keeps on giving appeared first on NC Policy Watch. [...]

Why I will fight for reproductive freedom in the 2021 General Assembly

State lawmaker says NC leaders must prioritize health care, especially reproductive health care, dur [...]

A fitting conclusion to two decades of neglect

In one of her final acts, outgoing NC Labor Commissioner Cherie Berry declines to help protect worke [...]

Support Our Work
Copyright 2020 | The Progressive Pulse | A Blog from NC Policy Watch