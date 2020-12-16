News

The state’s new hires won’t be able to use the employee health plan at retirement

State employees hired after Jan. 1 will not be eligible for state employee health coverage if they work long enough for North Carolina to retire.

Eliminating state health insurance coverage for future retirees was part of the state budget passed in 2017 over the objections of the State Employees Association of North Carolina, the NC Association of Educators, and the N.C. Retired Governmental Employees’ Association. Leaders of those groups said cutting benefits would make it harder to hire correctional officers, teachers, and others to fill job vacancies.

The change will not affect people now working for the state.

Senate Republicans pushed for the change to make state employees’ retirement benefits similar to benefits private-sector employees receive.

In an interview Wednesday, Tamika Walker Kelly, president of the NC Association of Educators, said the change will make it hard to attract educators.

Tamika Walker Kelly

“It does make it harder to recruit younger millennial teachers into the profession,” she said.

Kelly said if she were a new teacher, accepting a job in 2021 it would be a hard decision knowing that teachers hired in 2020 have better retirement benefits.

NCAE wants to restore state retiree health care “so we can continue to draw the best and the brightest to the state of North Carolina and honor the years of service they are going to put in,” she said.

The lost health benefit will make it less likely that new employees will consider careers in government service, said Richard Rogers, executive director of the NC Retired Governmental Employees’ Association.

The change will make it more likely that people will work for the state for a short time to gain experience, then move on to higher-paying private-sector jobs, he said.

State Treasurer Dale Folwell

“A few years under your belt and off you go,” Rogers said. That happens now, but the lost retiree benefit will make it even harder for the state to retain quality employees, he said.

Rogers said there’s a chance the benefit will be restored.

“Give it a year or two,” he said. “It will come back up. We’ll have a harder time getting folks hired.”

State Treasurer Dale Folwell maintained in 2017 that the state employee health plan had billions in estimated future costs outpacing revenue.

In a statement Wednesday, Folwell said he didn’t know the change was in the budget and followed the law as it passed.

“Our focus has been on the IT implementation of the law, which had a nearly 3 year runway,” he wrote.

“I have not seen a fiscal note on the impact. For old and new employees, our focus is on maintaining the pension and healthcare plan for the next generation of public service workers.”

No related posts.

Top Stories from NCPW

  • News
  • Commentary
Experts warn of pandemic-related “eviction tsunami”

With the first shipments of a COVID-19 vaccine arriving in the state, many North Carolinians are fee [...]

More financial trouble is predicted for NC cities and counties. What’s the solution?

In a budget crisis, these entities can lose control of their finances to the state Janet Gerald, may [...]

Contamination prompts Colonial Pipeline to buy three homes near Huntersville gasoline spill

Company still hasn't revealed total volume of gasoline released in August; DEQ wants answers by [...]

UNC students: Are you ready to return to campus? The administration says yes.

With UNC System schools looking ahead to the spring semester, tensions over COVID-19 planning and th [...]

Vaccine miracle offers model for tackling another giant crisis

There are a lot of important lessons that Americans should glean from the mostly awful year that wil [...]

The Grift that keeps on giving

The post The Grift that keeps on giving appeared first on NC Policy Watch. [...]

Why I will fight for reproductive freedom in the 2021 General Assembly

State lawmaker says NC leaders must prioritize health care, especially reproductive health care, dur [...]

A fitting conclusion to two decades of neglect

In one of her final acts, outgoing NC Labor Commissioner Cherie Berry declines to help protect worke [...]

Support Our Work