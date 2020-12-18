Workers’ COVID-19 lawsuits could be quashed under GOP push in Congress

By
December 18, 2020
In COVID-19, News

Possibly related posts:

  1. Lawsuit: Tyson managers bet money on how many workers would contract COVID-19
  2. Backed by science, advocates legally challenge Labor Secretary Cherie Berry over COVID-19

Top Stories from NCPW

  • News
  • Commentary
Mark Johnson’s rocky tenure comes to a close in familiar fashion

State Superintendent Mark Johnson will end his tenure this month the same way he started it four yea [...]

Education Secretary Betsy DeVos heads for the exits, leaving a legacy of turmoil

WASHINGTON—In four years in office, U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos failed to broaden her appea [...]

DEQ Secretary Michael Regan is leading contender for top EPA job under Biden administration

Supporters, detractors grade Regan's performance as NC DEQ secretary A few days before state la [...]

Experts warn of pandemic-related “eviction tsunami”

With the first shipments of a COVID-19 vaccine arriving in the state, many North Carolinians are fee [...]

Vaccine miracle offers model for tackling another giant crisis

There are a lot of important lessons that Americans should glean from the mostly awful year that wil [...]

The Grift that keeps on giving

The post The Grift that keeps on giving appeared first on NC Policy Watch. [...]

Why I will fight for reproductive freedom in the 2021 General Assembly

State lawmaker says NC leaders must prioritize health care, especially reproductive health care, dur [...]

A fitting conclusion to two decades of neglect

In one of her final acts, outgoing NC Labor Commissioner Cherie Berry declines to help protect worke [...]

Support Our Work
Copyright 2020 | The Progressive Pulse | A Blog from NC Policy Watch