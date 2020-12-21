Editorial: Departing chief justice will be tough act to follow

In case you missed it, be sure to check out a Capitol Broadcasting Company editorial that was first published Friday on WRAL.com. As the essay — “N.C. Chief Justice Beasley leaves legacy to emulate,” — explains, rarely has a North Carolina judge made such a large and positive impact on the state in such a brief tenure as the departing chief.

As the editorial explains:

“Beasley became the first African American woman to be chief justice in March 2019. She’d served on the state’s highest court since 2012. She was defeated by a mere 401 votes in her effort to keep her job — the closest statewide election in North Carolina history. Less than a year later, that ground-breaking achievement has been overshadowed by her determined, concerned and compassionate administration of the state’s justice system since March of this year when the COVID-19 pandemic struck the state and nation. She leaves a lofty legacy to which [newly-elected Chief Justice Paul] Newby should aspire.”

In addition to noting Beasley’s swift and competent attention to the pandemic, the editorial also lauds her work on a subject too long ignored by our courts: ending racial inequity in the criminal justice system.

The editorial might have also noted her important work to help close the school-to-prison pipeline.

The bottom line: the editorial is on the money when it notes in conclusion: