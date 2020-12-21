Editorial: Departing chief justice will be tough act to follow

In case you missed it, be sure to check out a Capitol Broadcasting Company editorial that was first published Friday on WRAL.com. As the essay — “N.C. Chief Justice Beasley leaves legacy to emulate,” — explains, rarely has a North Carolina judge made such a large and positive impact on the state in such a brief tenure as the departing chief.
As the editorial explains:
“Beasley became the first African American woman to be chief justice in March 2019. She’d served on the state’s highest court since 2012. She was defeated by a mere 401 votes in her effort to keep her job — the closest statewide election in North Carolina history.
Less than a year later, that ground-breaking achievement has been overshadowed by her determined, concerned and compassionate administration of the state’s justice system since March of this year when the COVID-19 pandemic struck the state and nation. She leaves a lofty legacy to which [newly-elected Chief Justice Paul] Newby should aspire.”
In addition to noting Beasley’s swift and competent attention to the pandemic, the editorial also lauds her work on a subject too long ignored by our courts: ending racial inequity in the criminal justice system.
The editorial might have also noted her important work to help close the school-to-prison pipeline.
The bottom line: the editorial is on the money when it notes in conclusion:
“There’s little glamour in making sure a job gets done – no matter how challenging the circumstances.
It is not the stuff of banner headlines and viral social media posts.
But it is the mark of competence that has nothing to do with partisanship or politics. Beasley displays the deep commitment to serving the public and upholding justice that we expect, but should not take for granted, from a chief justice of the North Carolina Supreme Court.
She’ll be leaving a tough act for Newby to follow. He’d be wise to emulate her example.”