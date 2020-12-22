One big-ticket item Congress failed to tackle in the coronavirus relief bill? Student loan relief.

By
December 22, 2020
North Carolinians hoping the $900 billion COVID relief bill passed by Congress would include some help for those with student loans debt will be disappointed. The massive package failed to extend the suspension of student loan interest and payments, which will expire at the end of January.

Even before COVID-19, one in four student loan borrowers was in default or serious delinquency. Many worried about their ability to make student loan payments while covering other basic needs.

Rochelle Sparko with the Center for Responsible Lending joined Policy Watch’s Rob Schofield recently to discuss the crisis and the need for federal and state consumer protections in 2021 when it comes to debt-collection.

Click below to listen to the interview with Sparko and then make time to read the Center’s recent report: Road to Relief.

Center for Responsible Lending Policy Director Rochelle Sparko

