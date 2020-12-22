What you need to know about the four Georgia U.S. Senate candidates

The Jan. 5 runoff elections for Georgia’s two U.S. Senate seats have grabbed the nation’s attention in recent weeks. If Democrats manage to somehow replicate President-elect Joe Biden’s narrow win in the once reliably Republican state two weeks from today, they would take control of the U.S. Senate. If the GOP holds one or both seats, they will retain a narrow majority and be well-positioned to block much of Biden’s policy agenda.

In recent days, our sister publication — the Georgia Recorder — has published the following profiles of all four candidates: Democrats Ralph Warnock and Jon Ossoff and Republicans Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue.

Ossoff aims to connect John Lewis legacy with a new generation

By Jill Nolin



AMERICUS, GA. — When 15-year-old Georgia Blue found out Democrat Jon Ossoff would be in Americus, she and a friend decided to shiver together at an outside campaign event to see someone they have come to know through social media.

“I stalk his account,” Blue said, referring to Ossoff’s presence on the video-sharing network TikTok. She said she and her friend, 16-year-old Brooklyn Hinton, immediately started “fangirl-ing” when they learned the 33-year-old aspiring U.S. Senator would be in their hometown. Both said they are drawn to Ossoff’s views on climate change and other environmental issues.

Blue may be too young to vote in Georgia’s high-stakes Senate runoffs set for Jan. 5, but her slightly older peers are being closely watched as a voting demographic that could help shape the outcome of an election that will decide which party controls the chamber.

Democrats see Ossoff as someone who can drive up turnout among young voters as they try to build a multi-racial, multi-generational coalition that can prove President-elect Joe Biden's win in once reliably conservative Georgia was more than a fluke.

Trump loyalist Perdue fights for not just his seat but the future of the GOP

By Ariana Figueroa

WASHINGTON—Sen. David Perdue during his six years in Congress served as a close ally of President Donald Trump.

But with Trump in defeat, it now falls to the senior Georgia senator to preserve not just his own seat in January’s runoff election but also control of the U.S. Senate as the GOP’s last bastion in Washington. Perdue is paired with Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler, who’s running in a special election at the same time to retain her seat.

If just one of them wins, Republicans will keep their majority, a point that Perdue has hammered. “Our seats—Kelly’s and mine—will determine the direction of the country for the next 50 to 100 years, y’all,” Perdue said during a campaign rally in late November.

Republicans have a party stalwart in the well-to-do 71-year-old former CEO, a Macon native who now lives in exclusive Sea Island on St. Simons Island with his wife, Bonnie. The couple has two sons, Blake and David Perdue III, and a daughter who died in infancy. He also has two grandchildren, David VI and Hudson Perdue.

Warnock preachings reverberate in bid to leap from pulpit to Senate

By Ross Williams

A couple dozen supporters and volunteers lined the sidewalks outside the Cobb County Election Department headquarters in Marietta late last week as a bus bearing the likeness of the Rev. Raphael Warnock pulled in for a campaign stop.

The man aiming to be one of the next United States senators from Georgia stepped out to greet them and was met with prolonged cheers, hoots and hollers.

“I’ve got a preacher’s voice, but y’all have got to let me talk,” Warnock said with a smile before launching into a brief speech thanking his supporters.

Powder Springs mother and daughter Laurie and Hannah Vespers were among the cheering fans, each holding a Women for Warnock sign and wearing matching Warnock hats and face masks.

The two have been making phone calls and writing postcards to potential voters for Warnock.

Conservative cred, Trump fealty Loeffler’s calling card in Senate runoff

By Laura Olson

WASHINGTON — Kelly Loeffler was appointed to the U.S. Senate one year ago by a Republican governor who picked her over a conservative congressman pushed by President Donald Trump.

The selection of Loeffler, a 50-year-old wealthy Atlanta businesswoman and political newcomer, for the vacancy created by longtime Republican Sen. Johnny Isakson’s retirement was seen as an attempt to shore up support among suburban Republican women.

But she quickly found herself in a primary contest against U.S. Rep. Doug Collins, whom Trump had backed for the Senate opening. Instead of reaching out to wavering moderate Republicans, Loeffler focused her largely self-financed campaign on battling Collins for the GOP base, at one point describing herself as “more conservative than Attila the Hun.”

Conservative bona fides and loyalty to Trump are how Loeffler has sought to define herself during her brief Senate tenure. Loeffler has voted with the president on nearly every proposal.