Governor extends evictions moratorium through at least January

Governor Roy Cooper announced Wednesday that he plans to extend North Carolina’s evictions moratorium on residential evictions for non-payment of rent through at least the end of January.

“This holiday season, too many families are struggling to pay rent as the pandemic surges,” said Governor Cooper. “As the first of the month approaches and rent becomes due, I wanted people to know that we plan to extend the moratorium on evictions.”

The announcement comes a day after the NC NAACP wrote to the governor requesting he step-in and provide emergency assistance to thousands of families facing economic distress as a result of the pandemic.

Here’s an excerpt from Rev. T. Anthony Spearman’s letter:

The details and language surrounding the governor’s moratorium will be forthcoming according to his press office and will be based on how or whether Congress extends the federal moratorium.

