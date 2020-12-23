Governor extends evictions moratorium through at least January

By
December 23, 2020
In COVID-19, Housing

Governor Roy Cooper announced Wednesday that he plans to extend North Carolina’s evictions moratorium on residential evictions for non-payment of rent through at least the end of January.

“This holiday season, too many families are struggling to pay rent as the pandemic surges,” said Governor Cooper. “As the first of the month approaches and rent becomes due, I wanted people to know that we plan to extend the moratorium on evictions.”

The announcement comes a day after the NC NAACP wrote to the governor requesting he step-in and provide emergency assistance to thousands of families facing economic distress as a result of the pandemic.

Here’s an excerpt from Rev. T. Anthony Spearman’s letter:

The details and language surrounding the governor’s moratorium will be forthcoming according to his press office and will be based on how or whether Congress extends the federal moratorium.

For more on the eviction crisis in North Carolina, read this piece by Policy Watch’s Joe Killian.

No related posts.

Top Stories from NCPW

  • News
  • Commentary
Politicians quit Congress, but their ‘zombie’ campaigns stagger on with millions in the bank

WASHINGTON — Republican Michele Bachmann hasn’t set foot in the U.S. Capitol as an elected member of [...]

Monday Numbers: For North Carolina, a devastating year for job losses

As 2020 draws to a close, the COVID-19 pandemic continues have a devastating economic impact on Nort [...]

Black Americans are reluctant to take a COVID-19 vaccine. Efforts to build trust are underway.

A history of unethical medical experimentation on Black people has raised vaccine concerns among com [...]

Mark Johnson’s rocky tenure comes to a close in familiar fashion

State Superintendent Mark Johnson will end his tenure this month the same way he started it four yea [...]

A holiday wish list for some notable NC politicians

At a very small risk violating North Carolina’s rather convoluted statutory ban on gifts to public o [...]

2020’s version of the Charlie Brown Christmas tree

The post 2020’s version of the Charlie Brown Christmas tree appeared first on NC Policy Watch. [...]

Vaccine miracle offers model for tackling another giant crisis

There are a lot of important lessons that Americans should glean from the mostly awful year that wil [...]

The Grift that keeps on giving

The post The Grift that keeps on giving appeared first on NC Policy Watch. [...]

Support Our Work
Copyright 2020 | The Progressive Pulse | A Blog from NC Policy Watch