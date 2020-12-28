NC politicos honor legacy of former Senate leader Marc Basnight

By
December 28, 2020
In News

Former Senate President Marc Basnight

Political leaders on both sides of the aisle are remembering former Senate President Marc Basnight as a legend who fought to improve the state’s schools and the lives of families in northeastern North Carolina. Basnight died Monday at age 73 following a battle with ALS, Lou Gehrig’s disease.

The Manteo native was first elected to the NC Senate in 1984 and served 18 years as the leader of the chamber before retiring in 2011. Here’s how Basnight is being honored this week:

Governor Roy Cooper:
“North Carolina lost a giant today with the passing of my friend, Senator Marc Basnight. His positive influence on our public universities, transportation, environment and more will be felt for decades. A man of great power and influence, his humble, common touch made everyone he met feel special, whether pouring them a glass of tea in his restaurant or sharing a pack of nabs at a country store. He believed in North Carolina and its people, and our state is stronger because of him. Our prayers are with Vicki, Caroline and the whole family.”

Senator President Phil Berger:
“Sen. Basnight loved people. I used to hear that he’d stop along the way from the Outer Banks to Raleigh just to speak to strangers and hear what they had to say. He loved people, and they loved him back.

I’ll always remember the grace with which he conducted the 2011 transition. He spared no effort, denied no request. He could wage political battle with the best of them, but he always put the institution of the Senate, as a symbol of the people’s representative government, first.”

House Speaker Tim Moore:
“Sen. Marc Basnight was a leader who cared deeply about serving his constituents to make a difference in the lives of all North Carolinians. Our thoughts are with his family as they honor his memory and we remember his lasting impact on this state.”

Attorney General Josh Stein:
“With the passing of Sen. Marc Basnight today, NC lost a remarkable leader and a political legend. He served as president pro tempore of NC Senate for nearly two decades. I was honored to serve with him for his last two years in office.

Marc cared deeply about school kids, working families, the UNC system, the state Senate, and northeastern NC. He was a true high tider. Everyone loved his distinctive brogue, which unfortunately illness had robbed him of in recent years.”

Secretary of State Elaine Marshall:
“It was my honor to serve in the NC Senate with Marc Basnight. He was truly of the people. He went out of his way to keep in touch with everyday folks and Eastern NC had a true champion with Senator Basnight.”

Congresswoman Alma Adams (NC-12):
“I’m saddened to hear of the passing of Marc Basnight. I served with President Pro Tem Basnight in the General Assembly for over 16 of his 26 years in the Senate. During that time Marc made a difference in the lives of many North Carolinians, passing historic education, minimum wage, and infrastructure legislation that made our state a leader in the South. His background as a small business owner from the Outer Banks meant he always went to work for the ‘little guy.’ My prayers are with Marc’s family.”

Congresswoman-elect and former NC House member Deborah Ross:
“A true public servant. He always put the needs of our people first, because he listened and he cared.”

 

No related posts.

Top Stories from NCPW

  • News
  • Commentary
Politicians quit Congress, but their ‘zombie’ campaigns stagger on with millions in the bank

WASHINGTON — Republican Michele Bachmann hasn’t set foot in the U.S. Capitol as an elected member of [...]

Monday Numbers: For North Carolina, a devastating year for job losses

As 2020 draws to a close, the COVID-19 pandemic continues have a devastating economic impact on Nort [...]

Black Americans are reluctant to take a COVID-19 vaccine. Efforts to build trust are underway.

A history of unethical medical experimentation on Black people has raised vaccine concerns among com [...]

Mark Johnson’s rocky tenure comes to a close in familiar fashion

State Superintendent Mark Johnson will end his tenure this month the same way he started it four yea [...]

Ringing out 2020…

The post Ringing out 2020… appeared first on NC Policy Watch. [...]

The death penalty in NC: A call for truth and reconciliation

This month, I watched the federal government execute two Black men in two days, Brandon Bernard and [...]

A holiday wish list for some notable NC politicians

At a very small risk violating North Carolina’s rather convoluted statutory ban on gifts to public o [...]

2020’s version of the Charlie Brown Christmas tree

The post 2020’s version of the Charlie Brown Christmas tree appeared first on NC Policy Watch. [...]

Support Our Work
Copyright 2020 | The Progressive Pulse | A Blog from NC Policy Watch