NC politicos honor legacy of former Senate leader Marc Basnight

Political leaders on both sides of the aisle are remembering former Senate President Marc Basnight as a legend who fought to improve the state’s schools and the lives of families in northeastern North Carolina. Basnight died Monday at age 73 following a battle with ALS, Lou Gehrig’s disease.

The Manteo native was first elected to the NC Senate in 1984 and served 18 years as the leader of the chamber before retiring in 2011. Here’s how Basnight is being honored this week:

Governor Roy Cooper:

“North Carolina lost a giant today with the passing of my friend, Senator Marc Basnight. His positive influence on our public universities, transportation, environment and more will be felt for decades. A man of great power and influence, his humble, common touch made everyone he met feel special, whether pouring them a glass of tea in his restaurant or sharing a pack of nabs at a country store. He believed in North Carolina and its people, and our state is stronger because of him. Our prayers are with Vicki, Caroline and the whole family.”

Senator President Phil Berger:

“Sen. Basnight loved people. I used to hear that he’d stop along the way from the Outer Banks to Raleigh just to speak to strangers and hear what they had to say. He loved people, and they loved him back.

I’ll always remember the grace with which he conducted the 2011 transition. He spared no effort, denied no request. He could wage political battle with the best of them, but he always put the institution of the Senate, as a symbol of the people’s representative government, first.”



House Speaker Tim Moore:

“Sen. Marc Basnight was a leader who cared deeply about serving his constituents to make a difference in the lives of all North Carolinians. Our thoughts are with his family as they honor his memory and we remember his lasting impact on this state.”

Attorney General Josh Stein:

“With the passing of Sen. Marc Basnight today, NC lost a remarkable leader and a political legend. He served as president pro tempore of NC Senate for nearly two decades. I was honored to serve with him for his last two years in office.

Marc cared deeply about school kids, working families, the UNC system, the state Senate, and northeastern NC. He was a true high tider. Everyone loved his distinctive brogue, which unfortunately illness had robbed him of in recent years.”

Secretary of State Elaine Marshall:

“It was my honor to serve in the NC Senate with Marc Basnight. He was truly of the people. He went out of his way to keep in touch with everyday folks and Eastern NC had a true champion with Senator Basnight.”

Congresswoman Alma Adams (NC-12):

“I’m saddened to hear of the passing of Marc Basnight. I served with President Pro Tem Basnight in the General Assembly for over 16 of his 26 years in the Senate. During that time Marc made a difference in the lives of many North Carolinians, passing historic education, minimum wage, and infrastructure legislation that made our state a leader in the South. His background as a small business owner from the Outer Banks meant he always went to work for the ‘little guy.’ My prayers are with Marc’s family.”

Congresswoman-elect and former NC House member Deborah Ross:

“A true public servant. He always put the needs of our people first, because he listened and he cared.”