A small NC town pushed its accounting firm to finish a past-due audit

After a state commission that monitors municipal finances and approves borrowing pressured three towns to file long-overdue audits, two of those towns said the accounting firm they used was a source of the delays.

Wilkesboro and Ronda were years late in submitting annual audits and both used Rives & Associates for audit services. Rives & Associates changed its name this year to RH CPAs.

Accountants who used to work for the company told the Ronda town clerk in emails that management changes and company departures caused delays.

Initially, RH CPAs partner W. Leon Rives told Policy Watch the company had trouble getting financial information from the towns. Company spokesman Monty Hagler attributed the delays to complications that included “client factors that were beyond our control.”

However, email Policy Watch received from the state Treasurer’s Office as part of a public records request show Rives & Associates accountants telling Ronda’s town clerk that management changes and turnover at the company made the town’s 2017-18 audit late, as she repeatedly pressed them for information on when the work would be done.

Ronda town clerk Talesa Carter was asking a Rives & Associates accountant in late 2019 why the town’s 2017-18 audit wasn’t finished.

In an Aug. 14, 2019 email to the town, an accountant then at Rives & Associates, Courtney J. Wade, apologized for being out of touch, but said the 2018 audit will soon be finished.

“We apologize for not getting back to you sooner, we promise we haven’t forgotten about you all,” Wade wrote. “Unfortunately, we have had some management changes and an entire system shut-down that has placed us behind, which is indeed no excuse.” She said the audit would be finished within two weeks.

Three months later, in a Nov. 14, 2019 email, Carter asked Wade why the audit wasn’t finished as promised.

“In this email from August you said that our audit would be finished within the next two weeks,” Carter wrote. “It is now November 14th and we still haven’t received confirmation that our audit has been completed. Can you please update us and explain why our audit is not complete when you have had all our financials in hand for over 6 months now.”

Ronda’s 2017-18 audit still wasn’t done in early 2020, when Carter received an email from Travis Hardee, a Rives & Associates CPA. “I have not forgot about you,” Hardee wrote in a March 16. “We have been in such a mess with nearly half our firm leaving and trying to keep up with the work they left behind.”

In a January 2020 email to Sharon Edmundson at the Treasurer’s Office, Hardee said Wade had left the Rives firm. Hardee later left Rives and helped start his own firm.

When Policy Watch described for Hagler the contents of the emails last week, Hagler said there had been “system failures,” but the company has changed.

“When Rives & Associates learned about service failures and delayed audits, the firm made a number of adjustments to its governmental team and its processes to ensure these issues did not reoccur,” Hagler wrote.