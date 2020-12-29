U.S. House votes to override Trump’s veto of annual defense authorization bill

By
December 29, 2020
In News

Possibly related posts:

  1. Get in ‘good trouble’: John Lewis’ words ring out in Capitol one more time
  2. Democrats reel after losses, setbacks in Congress

Top Stories from NCPW

  • News
  • Commentary
Politicians quit Congress, but their ‘zombie’ campaigns stagger on with millions in the bank

WASHINGTON — Republican Michele Bachmann hasn’t set foot in the U.S. Capitol as an elected member of [...]

Monday Numbers: For North Carolina, a devastating year for job losses

As 2020 draws to a close, the COVID-19 pandemic continues have a devastating economic impact on Nort [...]

Black Americans are reluctant to take a COVID-19 vaccine. Efforts to build trust are underway.

A history of unethical medical experimentation on Black people has raised vaccine concerns among com [...]

Mark Johnson’s rocky tenure comes to a close in familiar fashion

State Superintendent Mark Johnson will end his tenure this month the same way he started it four yea [...]

Ringing out 2020…

The post Ringing out 2020… appeared first on NC Policy Watch. [...]

The death penalty in NC: A call for truth and reconciliation

This month, I watched the federal government execute two Black men in two days, Brandon Bernard and [...]

A holiday wish list for some notable NC politicians

At a very small risk violating North Carolina’s rather convoluted statutory ban on gifts to public o [...]

2020’s version of the Charlie Brown Christmas tree

The post 2020’s version of the Charlie Brown Christmas tree appeared first on NC Policy Watch. [...]

Support Our Work
Copyright 2020 | The Progressive Pulse | A Blog from NC Policy Watch