Former NC House minority leader gets judicial appointment

Gov. Roy Cooper announced he is appointing Rep. Darren Jackson to the NC Court of Appeals to fill the seat left vacant by Phil Berger Jr. Berger was elected to the state Supreme Court last month.

Jackson served six terms in the NC House and was minority leader for two terms. He

represented House District 39 in eastern Wake County.

“Darren Jackson has spent his legal career fighting for a more fair and just North Carolina,” Cooper said in a statement. “His decades of experience as a lawyer and elected public servant have prepared him for the bench, and I’m grateful for his willingness to continue serving our state with honor.”

Sen. Sam Searcy of Holly Springs, who was elected to his second term last month, is resigning.

“Recently an unexpected opportunity to serve NC presented itself,” he said on Twitter.

Searcy said on Twitter that he wants Sydney Batch to fill his seat.

Batch served one term in the NC House before losing reelection last month to represent House District 37, which covers the southwest corner of Wake County.

