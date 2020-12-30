State, NC Central unite to get COVID-19 vaccine information to underserved communities

The state Department of Health and Human Services and a health project at NC Central University are working together to get information about COVID-19 vaccines to historically marginalized communities.

“We’ll be making sure the outreach DHHS wants reaches the underserved communities in the counties where we are working,” said Deepak Kumar, director of the Julius L. Chambers Biomedical Biotechnology Research Institute and the founder of the Advanced Center for COVID-19 Related Disparities at NCCU.

ACCORD had been working in nine counties, but has a grant allowing it to expand, Kumar said.

ACCORD has been coordinating coronavirus testing, conducting in-person surveys and hosting virtual town halls on COVID-19 in rural counties.

“We have a strong network of community advocates and leaders,” Kumar said in an interview. Through them, we’re making sure information from DHHS and ACCORD is disseminated widely.”

National, state, and localized surveys have shown that Black and Latinx residents are more wary of COVID-19 vaccines than the population at large.

“As the pandemic continues to disproportionately affect historically marginalized communities, it is essential that we reach those most impacted,” Ben Money, DHHS deputy secretary for health services, said in a news release. “By partnering with ACCORD, we are able to better ensure that we engage American Indian, African American and Latinx populations, as well as those without internet access, to build confidence in the safety and effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccines.”

The long history of medical abuses targeting Black Americans has helped fuel distrust of the new vaccines. A survey conducted in nine counties by ACCORD found that only 22% of African Americans said they were ready to take a vaccine.

Latinx advocates have said that immigrants won’t want to provide their contact information to medical personnel. The information is collected so those who get the first dose of vaccine get reminders when they need the second dose, state health officials have said.

The state is in phase 1a of vaccine distribution, with medical personnel who work with or near COVID-19 patients and workers and residents of long-term care facilities the first to get shots. According to vaccination information updated Tuesday, 63,571 people have received a first dose of a vaccine.

It’s likely that vaccines won’t be widely available until late spring or early summer.

ACCORD will continue to conduct surveys, Kumar said. There is evidence of a slight shift in vaccine acceptance in the weeks since the first two COVID-19 vaccines received emergency use authorization and people started getting shots, he said.

“With the vaccine getting implemented the information is going to be evolving,” he said. “We will continuously collect the data.”

ACCORD was established with money from the North Carolina Coronavirus Relief Fund through the NC Policy Collaboratory at UNC-Chapel Hill.