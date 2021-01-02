Celia Rivenbark: Politicians’ COVID hypocrisy is not funny

By
January 2, 2021
In Commentary, COVID-19

As I watched Lindsey Graham roll up his sleeve, the needle piercing his pasty, floppy upper arm meat, I seethed. Same for Marco Rubio, who managed to look smug from behind a mask as his Covid 19 vaccine was administered. Mike Pence emerged from his usual hiding place in the hindquarters of his boss to receive the potentially life-saving vaccine and, grinning soullessly, pronounced it didn’t give him an owie.

One after another, Republicans lined up, masks in place, to receive the vaccine for a pandemic they downplayed and denied while regular folks kept on, dammit, dying. Oh, if they would just stop dying! These same Republicans hosted super spreader parties in Jesus’ name and pretended it would all go away. To do anything else might have earned a lambasting from the, er, head baster himself. It was that simple. And that deadly.

As I write this, four days before Christmas, my daughter, who teaches kindergarten in a high-poverty school, is home and marinating in her own case of Covid 19, locked down in a room she will not leave for one week. She has no appetite. No energy. But you know what she’s doing? She’s TEACHING HER CLASS. From downstairs, I can just make out her dutifully drilling 5-year-old’s on sounding out words, telling time and discussing types of clouds. I am gobsmacked by the cheer in her voice, the patience and calm, the forced energy she doesn’t feel. The kids, Zooming from their homes and daycares nearly four hours away, have no idea anything’s wrong.

It goes without saying she is lucky to be able to continue to work without infecting others. So many have no choice in the matter because they have to pay for basic stuff like housing and food.

Unlike the kindergarten students, Republican members of Congress knew perfectly well something was very wrong and chose to do nothing. No. Check that. They chose to make a terrible situation far worse by pretending (A) it wasn’t happening and the liberal media made it up (B) OK, it’s real but it’s not that bad unless you’re very old and sick anyway and, finally, when even that dog curled up in front of the fire and refused to hunt, pivoted to (C) OK, it’s bad but there’s nothing we could’ve done, and masks are for wussy liberals with critical thinking skills.

Not one single member of Congress—Dems included– should have gotten the vaccine until every first responder, front line worker, at-risk senior and teacher got it. As for those Congressional Republicans now embracing mask-wearing, social distancing and handwashing? Well, I’d like to enthusiastically invite them to do to themselves that which is anatomically impossible.

On repeat.

Ironically, after tolerating Trump’s hateful demonizing of the scientists and epidemiologists saving our collective bacon, Mitch McConnell (R-eptile-Ky.) was happy to be vaccinated.

Truth is, after taking months, MONTHS, to come up with an aid package for suffering American families and businesses, Congress doesn’t deserve to cut the line. Even a 5-year-old would know that.

Celia Rivenbark is much nicer in person.

Possibly related posts:

  1. Two hopeful signs on Job Number One for the Biden team
  2. Cooper: Help is on the way. But first we have to dig deep
  3. Wait a minute..did Virginia Foxx really just do this? (Updated)
  4. Governors describe their preparations for COVID-19 vaccine rollout during White House summit
  5. Cooper’s proposed alcoholic “drinks to go” order makes sense

Top Stories from NCPW

  • News
  • Commentary
The year in review: Some of the top stories from a tumultuous time in public education

The pandemic only added to the enormous challenges confronting NC public schools It’s been called a [...]

The year in review: Five “PW investigates” stories to remember

Looking back on the pandemic, some of its many disturbing impacts, and one community's controve [...]

Politicians quit Congress, but their ‘zombie’ campaigns stagger on with millions in the bank

WASHINGTON — Republican Michele Bachmann hasn’t set foot in the U.S. Capitol as an elected member of [...]

Monday Numbers: For North Carolina, a devastating year for job losses

As 2020 draws to a close, the COVID-19 pandemic continues have a devastating economic impact on Nort [...]

Ringing out 2020…

The post Ringing out 2020… appeared first on NC Policy Watch. [...]

The death penalty in NC: A call for truth and reconciliation

This month, I watched the federal government execute two Black men in two days, Brandon Bernard and [...]

A holiday wish list for some notable NC politicians

At a very small risk violating North Carolina’s rather convoluted statutory ban on gifts to public o [...]

2020’s version of the Charlie Brown Christmas tree

The post 2020’s version of the Charlie Brown Christmas tree appeared first on NC Policy Watch. [...]

Support Our Work
Copyright 2020 | The Progressive Pulse | A Blog from NC Policy Watch