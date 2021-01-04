A New Year’s resolution to help protect NC’s outdoor recreation economy

This past fall, thousands of fish washed up on the shores of the Neuse River for over a month. It was one of the worst ‘fish kill’ events North Carolina had seen in decades. The culprit—toxic algae outbreaks. These outbreaks, and the associated fish kills, have been becoming more prevalent over the last few years in North Carolina. If left unaddressed, the problem will get worse and pose a serious threat to the state’s economy.

Algae is often present in healthy rivers and waterbodies. However, heavy rains, followed by periods of sunny and hot weather, create the conditions for algae outbreaks – especially when a waterbody is polluted with phosphates.

In the last few years in North Carolina, toxic algae outbreaks have been killing up to 150,000 fish per event. Outbreaks do not always cause fish kills, but they can still make fish dangerous to eat and pose serious health risks to people and pets that come in contact. For these later reasons, in summer of 2019, North Carolina state officials issued a warning to avoid toxic algae outbreaks along the Chowan River near Edenton. This was the first time the North Carolina government had issued such a warning. In other states across the country, closures of lakes, rivers, and beaches are common and often take a serious tole on some local economies.

Though toxic algae outbreaks may be easy to ignore right now, especially for those who have not been impacted, it is important to act preemptively so the situation doesn’t get worse. In 1991, over 1 billion fish died over a few days in the Neuse River. Outrage from locals and the tourism and real estate industries sparked action from the State and financial support from the Federal government. Fish kills abated for some time, but lack of sustained action and the expansion of polluted industries has steadily reversed any progress.

As a small business owner in North Carolina providing gear for outdoor living, these trends concern me. Many people are drawn to visit and live in this state for its natural beauty, but that might not always stay true if the fish in our rivers are dying and campers cannot swim in our lakes. In North Carolina, outdoor recreation generates $28 billion in annual consumer spending annually while sustaining 260,000 jobs, more than the financial services and insurance combined. Protecting this sector is vital for the state’s economic health.

Other industries are at risk too. When algae outbreaks get bad enough, waterside restaurant and lodging businesses can lose up to 35% of their revenue. A property’s value near a waterbody infested with toxic algae can drop by up to $85,000. North Carolina elected officials must act to prevent further toxic algae outbreaks to protect the state’s businesses and local economies.

If the North Carolina business community made it clear to our elected officials that more needs to be done to prevent algae outbreaks, it might lead to government action. If you’re a business leader, you can use this form to send a message to your representative and senator in Congress requesting more investment in water quality solutions. In the short term, algae outbreaks and fish-kills will likely return in the summer, but in the long term there is an opportunity to avoid a crisis. Let’s act now before it’s too late.

Karl Warkomski, owner of Tar River Trading Post.