Five things to have on your radar this week

#1 – Energy assistance – Beginning today North Carolina households can apply for the Low-Income Energy Assistance Program (LIEAP) and the Crisis Intervention Program (CIP) online.

The Low-Income Energy Assistance Program is a seasonal program that provides for a one-time vendor payment to help eligible households pay their heating bills. LIEAP applications will be accepted Jan. 4 to March 31 or until funds are exhausted. To be eligible for LIEAP, a household must:

Have at least one U.S. citizen or non-citizen who meets the eligibility criteria

Have income equal to or less than 130% of the federal poverty limit

Have resources, such as saving and checking accounts and cash on hand, at or below $2,250

Be responsible for their heating cost

For more information on these energy programs and eligibility, visit the CIP and LIEAP websites.

#2 – Election Certification – The 117th Congress convenes Wednesday where members will certify Joe Biden’s presidential victory.

Will North Carolina’s delegation certify the results or join Senator Ted Cruz and a handful of other GOP members in an unprecedented move to delay certification of the President-elect’s November win?

North Carolina freshman Congressman Madison Cawthorn (NC-11) has signaled he will object to the results of the Electoral College.

#3 – State Board of Education gets an update on COVID – The North Carolina State Board of Education will hold its first meeting of the New Year on Thursday starting at 9:00am.

Representatives from the NC Department of Health and Human Services will provide an update on COVID-19.

Speaking of COVID, we’ll also learn this week if the governor plans to extend the state’s Modified Stay at Home Order, which is in effect until at least Friday, January 8.

Board of Education members will also discuss school connectivity and legislative priorities at this week’s meeting.

Look for a full agenda here.

#4 – How’s the economy looking as we kick off the New Year? – On Thursday the NC Chamber and the North Carolina Bankers Association present the 19th Annual Economic Forecast Forum, a gathering of the state’s most powerful and influential leaders, to discuss how the state can become a leader in job retention, job creation and quality of life.

A list of topics and speakers for the event can be found here.

#5 – Inauguration Day will have a much different feel in 2021 – Governor Roy Cooper and the NC Council of State will be sworn in on Saturday at 10 a.m. The swearings-in will be followed by Governor Cooper’s second inaugural address.

The Inauguration will be carried live by UNC-TV and other outlets. Due to the ongoing pandemic, attendance will be limited to participants, their families, staff and pool media.

Even the customary Inaugural Ball has been been delayed by the Raleigh Junior League due to the pandemic.