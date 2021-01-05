Today’s the day in Georgia – here’s the latest

Today is Election Day in Georgia, where voters will decide whether Republicans or Democrats will control the U.S. Senate for the next two years. Both President Trump and President-elect Biden campaigned on Monday in the peach state. To raise the stakes even higher and add to the tension, President Trump took the outrageous step over the weekend of pleading with and threatening the state’s secretary of state Brad Raffensberger to “find” more than 11,000 votes to help reverse the already certified results of the state’s presidential contest. The following pair of news stories from the Georgia Recorder do an excellent job of setting the scene:

Georgia election officials again defend result against presidential do-over By Stanley Dunlap The fallout of President Donald Trump’s released recording with Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger continued Monday with calls for investigations and tensions flaring heading into today’s intense U.S. Senate election runoffs. Raffensperger said Monday that the hour-long phone conversation with the president over the weekend shines more light on the persistent false allegations that rampant fraud caused Trump to lose the Nov. 3 presidential election to Democrat Joe Biden by fewer than 12,000 votes. During the recording, Trump pressed Raffensperger to find enough votes to overturn the election results or run the risk of damaging future political aspirations and potential criminal charges. The call led many Georgia Democrats and political law experts to question whether Trump broke any laws by pressuring the secretary of state to change the certified results. And state election officials said they worry that Trump and his allies’ frequent unfounded fraud accusations continue to cast a shadow over today’s Senate runoffs by discouraging people from voting. “There are people who fought and died and marched and prayed to get the right to vote,” Gabriel Sterling, the state’s voting system implementation manager, said during a Monday afternoon press conference at the state Capitol. “Throwing it away because you have some feeling that it may not matter is self-destructive ultimately and a self-fulfilling prophecy at the end. So everyone who cares about the future of the nation should come out and vote. It’s vitally important.” Raffensperger also called out Trump on Monday for the debunked conspiracy theories. The audio did not become public until after Trump tweeted Sunday morning that Raffensperger did not have the answers to the president’s questions about thousands of alleged illegal votes and other alleged election misconduct. “We believe that truth matters, and we continue to fight to get our message out, but it’s fighting the rumor mill whack-a-mole daily,” Raffensperger said on ABC’s Good Morning America. [Read more…]

And this is from a runoff preview that Recorder editor John McCosh posted Monday: