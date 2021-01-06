Burr: Trump bears responsibility for mob violence at Capitol

By
January 6, 2021
Congress reconvened Wednesday night to resume the process of certifying the Electoral College vote, with North Carolina Senator Richard Burr issuing one of the strongest statements by Republicans in condemning President Trump.

Burr said Trump bears responsibility for the insurrection that led to an unsettling lockdown of the Capitol building.

Here’s Sen. Burr’s statement:

“For nearly 250 years, our nation’s commitment to the peaceful transition of power has been the shining hallmark of our democracy. Today, America’s core principles were threatened by those seeking to forcibly stop our electoral process and overturn the results of a presidential election with which they disagreed.

“Let me be clear: these actions are not a defense of this country, but an attack on it.

“I supported President Trump’s legal right to contest the election results through the courts, but the courts have now unanimously and overwhelmingly rejected these suits. No evidence of voter fraud has emerged that would warrant overturning the 2020 election. The President bears responsibility for today’s events by promoting the unfounded conspiracy theories that have led to this point. It is past time to accept the will of American voters and to allow our nation to move forward.”

Senator Thom Tillis called the day’s actions a disgraceful assault, but was careful not to call out Trump:

“I was proud to support President Trump’s agenda and campaign with him, and I am deeply disappointed he was not re-elected despite his success in creating jobs, cutting taxes, securing a conservative judiciary, reforming the VA, and rebuilding our military.

Although I certainly wish the results were different, Congress cannot change them without inflicting irreparable damage to our Constitutional Republic. I will not oppose the certification of the Electoral College votes, and I will not embolden politicians in the future to appoint our presidents instead of having the American people duly elect them.”

