North Carolina’s congressional delegation offers initial reactions to pro-Trump demonstrators storming the Capitol

The violence erupted as House and Senate members gathered to certify the Electoral College vote. While President Trump encouraged supporters to disrupt the proceedings, many Republican lawmakers chose not to mention the president in their remarks, instead praising the Capitol Police.
I proudly back the blue and support law and order, which is why I condemned the violence that took place in cities across the nation this summer. It's a national disgrace to have a mob attacking Capitol Police and engaging in anarchy. This is not what America stands for.
— Senator Thom Tillis (@SenThomTillis) January 6, 2021
Butterfield statement concerning U.S. Capitol:
“I am safe and monitoring the violent uprising that is ongoing at the U.S. Capitol complex. Please pray for our country.”
— G. K. Butterfield (@GKButterfield) January 6, 2021
Pro-Trump protesters have stormed the U.S. Capitol building, forcing the House into recess. I am safe.
Thank you to our brave Capitol Police officers who are actively working to protect Members, staff, and the press.
— Rep. David E. Price (@RepDavidEPrice) January 6, 2021
The violence that we are witnessing at the United States Capitol is completely unacceptable. I am thankful to the brave men and women of the @CapitolPolice who are doing their duty and working diligently to keep everyone in the Capitol safe. God bless our law enforcement.
— Patrick McHenry (@PatrickMcHenry) January 6, 2021
Violence like what we’re witnessing in the United States Capitol is unacceptable.
People have the right to peacefully protest, and there is absolutely no reason to resort to destruction.
God bless the brave men and women of the United States Capitol Police for protecting us.
— Virginia Foxx (@virginiafoxx) January 6, 2021
Violence will not change the outcome and is completely counter to this process. Capitol Police are honest, decent men and women whose only goal is to serve and protect the public.
— Richard Hudson (@RepRichHudson) January 6, 2021
As Americans we can not tolerate violence. Peacefully protest ONLY.
We must let Congress work and uphold law and order. We are the party that backs the blue.
I ask you to back the blue now and let the objections continue in accordance with the constitution. ??
— Madison Cawthorn (@CawthornforNC) January 6, 2021