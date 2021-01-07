Congressman Price calls on VP Pence to invoke the 25th amendment

The dean of North Carolina’s congressional delegation is calling on Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th amendment and immediately remove President Trump from office.

Rep. David Price (NC-04) said the action is warranted as President Trump has fomented rage among his supporters with baseless conspiracies about the election, leading up to Wednesday’s acts of insurrection by pro-Trump supporters.

“I call on Vice President Pence and cabinet members to uphold their oath to the Constitution and invoke the 25th Amendment immediately to remove President Trump from office. President Trump’s erratic behavior, his refusal to honor his constitutional duties, and his incitement of an attack on the very seat of democracy leave us no choice. It is too dangerous to wait until January 20th.”

Price says Congress must also do its part to protect democracy. The Chapel Hill Democrat is co-sponsoring two complementary impeachment resolutions.

The first charges Trump for his call to the Georgia Secretary of State to “find” over 11,000 votes and for abuse of power. The 2nd resolution charges Trump with incitement of insurrection.

Price calls the president’s conduct both criminal and impeachable. North Carolina Congresswoman Kathy Manning (NC-06) is also supporting this action.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told reporters on Thursday if Trump’s Cabinet failed to act, the House might.

And more than 24 hours after encouraging his supporters to march on the Capitol and “fight like hell” Trump was back on Twitter Thursday night (after a 12-hour suspension) saying he was “outraged by the violence, lawlessness and mayhem.”