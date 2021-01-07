Rep. Kathy Manning: Trump must be removed from office immediately

North Carolina Congresswoman Kathy Manning has joined a growing list of lawmakers who believe President Trump’s term should end immediately.

The Greensboro Democrat tweeting last night:

Whether through the 25th Amendment or impeachment, President Trump must be removed from office immediately. He is unfit to lead our nation. #ncpol — Congresswoman Kathy Manning (@RepKManning) January 7, 2021

The reaction follows a day of violence by pro-Trump supporters who breached the Capitol, shattered windows, ransacked the building and forced lawmakers into a lockdown, temporarily suspending the electoral certification.

Hours earlier, President Trump repeatedly told his supporters that he had won the election and they should “fight like hell.”

Manning is not alone in her belief. Several Republicans have also floated the idea that Trump’s term should end before the Biden inauguration.

Republican Senator Richard Burr said Wednesday’s violence was the result of President Trump promoting “unfounded conspiracy theories” of election fraud.