Rep. Kathy Manning: Trump must be removed from office immediately

By
January 7, 2021
In News

North Carolina Congresswoman Kathy Manning has joined a growing list of lawmakers who believe President Trump’s term should end immediately.

The Greensboro Democrat tweeting last night:

The reaction follows a day of violence by pro-Trump supporters who breached the Capitol, shattered windows, ransacked the building and forced lawmakers into a lockdown, temporarily suspending the electoral certification.

Hours earlier, President Trump repeatedly told his supporters that he had won the election and they should “fight like hell.”

Manning is not alone in her belief. Several Republicans have also floated the idea that Trump’s term should end before the Biden inauguration.

Republican Senator Richard Burr said Wednesday’s violence was the result of President Trump promoting “unfounded conspiracy theories”  of election fraud.

No related posts.

Top Stories from NCPW

  • News
  • Commentary
At least six members of Congress from NC plan to contest Electoral College votes today

Dan Bishop, Madison Cawthorn, other GOP members of U.S. House backing baseless claims of election fr [...]

Fewer people incarcerated in NC’s county jails during the pandemic, but the ones left are staying longer

Backlogged court system and delayed trials create social justice inequities during COVID-19 While th [...]

Monday Numbers: A new year, a new administration, an urgent need to help families

The first Monday of the New Year comes with much hope and optimism that things will be better than 2 [...]

Environment 2020: A year of major wins, but also major losses

If it didn't create air pollution, I'd burn my 2020 calendar. A terrible, awful year, desp [...]

The pandemic: where things stand, what comes next and what we should have learned

The COVID-19 pandemic is obviously one of the worst events to have struck humanity in modern history [...]

Hard year’s signposts in quest for justice

Even for those of us who found a measure of joy during the year whose end we now mark – taking delig [...]

Basnight’s long shadow…

The post Basnight’s long shadow… appeared first on NC Policy Watch. [...]

Ringing out 2020…

The post Ringing out 2020… appeared first on NC Policy Watch. [...]

Support Our Work
Copyright 2020 | The Progressive Pulse | A Blog from NC Policy Watch