Former McCrory staffer and appointee Andrew Heath becomes director of Administrative Office of the Courts

By
January 8, 2021
In Courts & the Law, News

(Photo: North Carolina Administrative Office of the Courts Director Judge Andrew T. Heath, North Carolina Judicial Branch)

State Supreme Court Chief Justice Paul Newby appointed Andrew T. Heath to lead the state’s Administrative Office of the Courts, according to a North Carolina Judicial Branch press release today. Heath served as a superior court judge with statewide jurisdiction, where he heard both civil and criminal cases. He replaces McKinley Wooten Jr., who was appointed by former Chief Justice Cheri Beasley as the interim director of the Administrative Office of the Courts in 2019 and later took the permanent spot.

Then-Gov. Pat McCrory appointed Heath for a five-year term as a special superior court judge in December 2016 to fill a vacancy, right before leaving office following his loss to Gov. Roy Cooper in the election.

His role will be to manage and oversee the administrative services provided to the Judicial Branch’s more than 6,400 employees and hundreds of courthouses and facilities in every county of the state, the press release stated.

Heath will continue to serve as a judge by serving as the AOC director and does not intend to vacate his judicial term, according to the AOC.

“I look forward to working with the courts and our many stakeholders as we continue to work through the pandemic,” Heath said in the press release.

Prior to his judicial tenure, Heath served as McCrory’s budget director of the Office of State Budget and Management from 2016 to 2017.

McCrory previously appointed Heath chair of the Industrial Commission in 2013. Heath was a McCrory donor in 2012, state campaign finance records show.

Newby welcomed the new director in the press release, “His broad experience and in-depth wisdom gained in the Judicial Branch and throughout state government make him an excellent choice for this important work.”

Heath challenged Judge John Arrowwood for his seat at the Court of Appeals in the 2018 election, but lost.

Heath’s appointment comes at a time when the new chief justice stressed the importance of the “Constitutional mandate that courts shall be open.”

A directive by Beasley halting most in-person court proceedings because of the COVID-19 pandemic is scheduled to expire Jan. 14. As of today, 24 counties reported closings and modifications of their court sessions.

No related posts.

Top Stories from NCPW

  • News
  • Commentary
U.S. Capitol attack is another sign of the rise of domestic terrorism, a Duke expert says

After he leaves office, Trump will likely still have a platform for disinformation Pro-Trump support [...]

UNC experts discuss tensions in Washington, possible prosecutions and the future

On Tuesday night, as runoff elections in Georgia decided control of the U.S. Senate and Congress bra [...]

At least six members of Congress from NC plan to contest Electoral College votes today

Dan Bishop, Madison Cawthorn, other GOP members of U.S. House backing baseless claims of election fr [...]

Fewer people incarcerated in NC’s county jails during the pandemic, but the ones left are staying longer

Backlogged court system and delayed trials create social justice inequities during COVID-19 While th [...]

Chaos in Washington: So now the enablers think things have gone too far?

Voices that long abetted Trumpism seem to finally awaken as his backers storm the Capitol Mike Pence [...]

The pandemic: where things stand, what comes next and what we should have learned

The COVID-19 pandemic is obviously one of the worst events to have struck humanity in modern history [...]

Hard year’s signposts in quest for justice

Even for those of us who found a measure of joy during the year whose end we now mark – taking delig [...]

Basnight’s long shadow…

The post Basnight’s long shadow… appeared first on NC Policy Watch. [...]

Support Our Work
Copyright 2021 | The Progressive Pulse | A Blog from NC Policy Watch