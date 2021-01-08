Mealy-mouthed platitudes from NC GOP leaders aren’t enough

By
January 8, 2021
In Commentary

House Speaker Tim Moore (L) and Senate President Pro Tem Phil Berger (R)

Some of North Carolina’s most important Republican politicians finally spoke up yesterday about the disgraceful, seditious, and deadly invasion of the U.S. Capitol that President Donald Trump and his minions directly incited this week. Unfortunately, if what they said represents the extent of their response to this crisis in democracy, our state and nation are in sad shape.

This is from reporter Lucille Sherman of Raleigh’s News & Observer:

Since Wednesday, some of the same public officials who have spoken out in support of Trump denounced violence at the Capitol. Others issued vague statements that appeared to condemn the violence.

Berger released a statement condemning the violence and said “we should take care to lower the temperature.”

…“Today’s violence at the U.S. Capitol was unacceptable,” [House Speaker Tim] Moore wrote in a tweet. “Civil discourse is the solution to our differences, and while we must protect the democratic process, we must also respect its outcomes and the rule of law.”

Former Rep. Craig Horn, a Republican, said he was disgusted by the day’s events, but that they were not the acts of “Republicans or conservatives.”

…Rep. Jon Hardister, a Republican from Whitsett, said Wednesday’s events were “concerning.”

To which all a caring and thinking person can say in response is: “that’s it?”

“Lower the temperature”?

“Unacceptable”?

“Concerning”?

Good thing the U.S. wasn’t the target of a sneak nuclear attack — North Carolina Republicans might have even become “deeply troubled.”

Earth to Berger, Moore & Co.: We’re talking about one of the most outrageous and lawless acts in the history of the nation — a deadly attempted coup, incited directly by the President, that struck at the very heart of the globe’s most important democracy. The situation requires a tad more of a response than “lowering the temperature.”

It is, in fact, a situation that requires all Americans (especially elected officials) — regardless of party, ideology or political philosophy — to stand up for, and loudly proclaim, what is right and what is utterly and indefensibly wrong.

Almost 160 years ago, a young Illinois clerk and former Army officer wrote to family members to explain why he was re-enlisting in the service at a moment of great national crisis:

“There are but two parties now, traitors and patriots and I want hereafter to be ranked with the latter…”

Of course, Ulysses S. Grant was dead on in his assessment of America at that time and it’s a terrible tragedy that so many modern American leaders — men and women of Grant’s once-great party — are so blinded by ambition and cult-like loyalty to a mentally ill megalomaniac that they can’t recognize and acknowledge this simple truth today.

Possibly related posts:

  1. Editorial: Berger should apologize instead of issuing ultimatums on unemployment insurance
  2. National Guard sent to D.C. as police defend response to mob takeover at Capitol

Top Stories from NCPW

  • News
  • Commentary
U.S. Capitol attack is another sign of the rise of domestic terrorism, a Duke expert says

After he leaves office, Trump will likely still have a platform for disinformation Pro-Trump support [...]

UNC experts discuss tensions in Washington, possible prosecutions and the future

On Tuesday night, as runoff elections in Georgia decided control of the U.S. Senate and Congress bra [...]

At least six members of Congress from NC plan to contest Electoral College votes today

Dan Bishop, Madison Cawthorn, other GOP members of U.S. House backing baseless claims of election fr [...]

Fewer people incarcerated in NC’s county jails during the pandemic, but the ones left are staying longer

Backlogged court system and delayed trials create social justice inequities during COVID-19 While th [...]

Chaos in Washington: So now the enablers think things have gone too far?

Voices that long abetted Trumpism seem to finally awaken as his backers storm the Capitol Mike Pence [...]

The pandemic: where things stand, what comes next and what we should have learned

The COVID-19 pandemic is obviously one of the worst events to have struck humanity in modern history [...]

Hard year’s signposts in quest for justice

Even for those of us who found a measure of joy during the year whose end we now mark – taking delig [...]

Basnight’s long shadow…

The post Basnight’s long shadow… appeared first on NC Policy Watch. [...]

Support Our Work
Copyright 2021 | The Progressive Pulse | A Blog from NC Policy Watch