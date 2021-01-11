Better late than never: Corporate leaders to end contributions to pols who abetted last week’s insurrection

No more campaign contributions for Bishop, Budd, Cawthorn, Foxx, Hudson, Murphy or Rouzer

As with so many other things we’ve been witnessing since the U.S. Capitol was assaulted by a right-wing mob last week — the condemnations issued by many conservatives of Donald Trump and the muting of Trump’s lies by social media companies, just to name two — it’s tragic that it took so long for so many people who should have known better to finally wake up and smell the coffee.

That said, it does appear that a growing number of actors who’ve been silent about (or complicit in) Trump’s countless crimes and misdeeds are now rousing themselves to take action.

As a story posted late yesterday by the Washington Post reports, politicians like the seven North Carolina U.S. House members who voted to overturn Joe Biden’s electoral victory last week are about to see some sources of campaign cash dry up:

Marriott, the world’s largest hotel chain, said last week’s chaos at the Capitol caused the company to halt campaign donations to lawmakers who voted against certifying the electoral college results of President-elect Joe Biden’s win — a fresh sign of corporate America’s uneasiness with the violent attacks inspired by President Trump’s words. The Blue Cross Blue Shield Association said it would do the same. The provider of health insurance to more than 100 million people said in a statement that its political action committee was suspending contributions “to those lawmakers who voted to undermine our democracy.” Commerce Bank also said in a statement that its PAC has “suspended all support for officials who have impeded the peaceful transfer of power.” It has bank branches in five states, mostly in the Midwest.