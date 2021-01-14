Gene Nichol: North Carolina’s sedition caucus

In case you missed it yesterday, be sure to check out Prof. Gene Nichol’s skewering of the U.S. House Republicans from North Carolina who, in effect, acted to validate last Wednesday’s violent invasion of the U.S. Capitol with their utterly indefensible votes against certifying Electoral College results and their previous endorsement of a meritless lawsuit brought by the state of Texas pursuing the same purpose.

After noting that being an American is about commitment to great human ideals rather than being a member of a “race, religion, tribe, language, pedigree, geography or ancestry,” Nichol rightfully observes the lawmakers actions were, by definition, “unAmerican.”

Here’s the excellent conclusion to the essay, which is entitled “The North Carolinians who chose Trump over democracy”:

Even Mitch McConnell protested that “the voters, the courts, and the states have all spoken; if we overrule them it will damage our republic forever … our democracy would enter a death spiral.” Our quisling Republicans voted to overthrow the presidential election even after Trump-incited, violent, armed insurrectionists launched an attempted coup against the United States. [Rep. Madison] Cawthorn had apparently spoken at the rally that preceded the terrorist attack. “The Democrats, with all the fraud they have done in this election, the Republicans, hiding and not fighting, they are trying to silence your voice,” he reportedly told the crowd. Supine loyalty to Trump easily outweighed, for these embarrassing Tar Heels, fealty to the constitution, to democracy, and to the foundational premise of America. They sought to do what our country’s adversaries couldn’t manage – end democracy in the U.S. Of course, even these transgressions pale next to those of their former Republican House colleague, Mark Meadows, Trump’s partner in the extortion of state officials who courageously refused to lie and steal votes. The North Carolina Republican Party lauds, supports, funds, canvases for, and elects them. They must be proud. Welcome the traitors’ caucus.

