NC to focus on speed and those 65+ in effort to expand COVID vaccinations

January 15, 2021
State health officials are moving to get COVID-19 shots in arms faster with a number of large scale vaccination events over the next few days.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services says more than 45,000 vaccines are expected to be given through these new partnerships with health systems, local health departments and community health centers.

Source: NCDHHS

As of Thursday, 326,198 vaccinations had been given statewide. Fewer than 45,000 North Carolinians have completes the two-shot vaccination series.

New guidelines from the federal government will allow those 65 and older to begin receiving the vaccine.

“I do want to remind folks that the vaccine is limited. When you think about high-thru put events, we’re getting only about 120,000 new doses every week. It’s not going to be something that can run 24-7,” explained NCDHHS Secretary Mandy Cohen on Thursday.

Large scale vaccination events will be held in the following communities:

  • Bertie County: Bertie County Health Department (Albemarle Regional Health Services)
  • Buncombe County: Buncombe County Health Department in partnership with Western North Carolina Community Health Services, and Western Carolina Medical Society
  • Cabarrus County: Atrium Health
  • Camden County: Camden County Health Department (Albemarle Regional Health Services)
  • Chatham County: UNC Health
  • Chowan County: Chowan County Health Department (Albemarle Regional Health Services)
  • Currituck County: Currituck County Health Department (Albemarle Regional Health Services)
  • Durham County: Duke Health
  • Forsyth County: Forsyth County Department of Public Health
  • Gates County: Gates County Health Department (Albemarle Regional Health Services)
  • Guilford County: Cone Health
  • Henderson County: Blue Ridge Community Health Services, Henderson County Department of Public Health, Mountain Area Health Education Center, Pardee Hospital (UNC Health)
  • Hertford County: Hertford County Health Department (Albemarle Regional Health Services)
  • Johnston County: UNC Health
  • Madison County: Hot Springs Health Center, Madison County Health Department, Mountain Area Health Education Center
  • Mecklenburg County: Atrium Health
  • Orange County: UNC Health
  • Pasquotank County: Pasquotank County Health Department (Albemarle Regional Health Services)
  • Perquimans County: Perquimans County Health Department (Albemarle Regional Health Services)
  • Pitt County: Vidant Health
  • Wake County: UNC REX Healthcare, Duke Raleigh Hospital, and WakeMed in partnership with community-based physician practices, Advance Community Health, NeighborHealth and others

Websites listed by county can be found covid19.ncdhhs.gov/findyourspot.     

The vaccine is being offered free of charge, regardless of access to health insurance or one’s legal status.

