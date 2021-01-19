In ad, Elmcroft Senior Living tries to profit from COVID-19

By
January 19, 2021
In Commentary, COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic has provoked a great deal of unseemly behavior in many places, but as Adam Searing of the Georgetown University Health Policy Institute’s Center for Children and Families pointed out in a weekend tweet, a national senior living chain may have just taken the cake.

Oregon-based Eclipse Senior Living manages facilities in 25 states, including North Carolina, where it runs a dozen locations operating under the Elmcroft Senior Living brand.

Recently, in an apparent effort to recruit new residents when many people are understandably hesitant to enter congregate care (seven of the 12 Elmcroft locations in North Carolina are on the state’s most recent list of COVID outbreaks in congregate living settings), the firm bought online advertising in which it implied to prospective customers that they could gain priority for COVID vaccinations by moving into one of its facilities.

Searing saw the ad and copied it from a local news website.

As you can see at left, the ad read:

“This is your shot!…By making the decision to become a part of our community now, you’re also ensuring that you can receive the vaccine before millions of others.”

The company’s come-on is, in a word, revolting.

COVID vaccines (which are free of charge and for which seniors are already a priority) should be distributed exclusively pursuant to transparent public criteria and priorities – not the actions of companies who seek to profit by helping (or implying they can help) their customers to jump the line ahead of others.

Let’s hope the company takes down the ad immediately and that state official investigate if it doesn’t.

Possibly related posts:

  1. New report: U.S. should take these steps to get the virus under control
  2. New report: NC one of the lowest ranking states in which to work during the pandemic
  3. Editorial: Cooper should act to address COVID-19 crisis in state prisons
  4. Scientist’s calculation offers hopeful news on climate crisis
  5. Weekend humor from Celia Rivenbark: Vaccine envy

Top Stories from NCPW

  • News
  • Commentary
Industry released 39 million pounds of pollution into the environment last year, most of it into the air

North Carolina industry released the least amount of air pollution last year — 21.5 million pounds — [...]

New local LGBTQ protections could set up a fight with the General Assembly

This week, three towns in Orange County passed LGBTQ-inclusive non-discrimination ordinances, the fi [...]

Youth Justice Project seeks racial reform in use of suspensions, school resource officers in Durham

Nicholas Brown, a junior at Jordan High School in Durham, has had the uncomfortable experience of be [...]

Legal scholars: Constitution clear that Trump’s impeachment for role in Capitol attack is appropriate

As the U.S. House impeached President Trump for the second time for "incitement of insurrection [...]

Reasons for hope and optimism as a new administration takes office

There are a lot of reasons that all Americans – at least those willing to think and pay attention– s [...]

Franklin Graham on Republicans who would betray Trump with impeachment

The post Franklin Graham on Republicans who would betray Trump with impeachment appeared first on NC [...]

Pin the impeachment on the Pachyderm…

The post Pin the impeachment on the Pachyderm… appeared first on NC Policy Watch. [...]

Five important takeaways from last week’s assault on democracy

It’s been less than a week since a mob of traitorous criminals, directly incited by the President of [...]

Support Our Work
Copyright 2021 | The Progressive Pulse | A Blog from NC Policy Watch