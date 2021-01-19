Scathing editorial sums up the disastrous Trump presidency

By
January 19, 2021
In Commentary, Trump Administration

Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Be sure to check out the lead editorial in today’s Winston-Salem Journal (“Trump’s legacy”) as it neatly sums up the carnage Donald Trump leaves behind as he ends — thank goodness — his disastrous presidency.

After noting that Trump, in typical fashion, is expected pardon a raft of pals/criminals on his final day in office, the editorial puts it this way:

It would be an unprecedented presidential act — in keeping with a president who has always done things his own way, a trait that still cheers his many supporters, who number among the millions and wish he had found some way to remain in office for another five or six terms.

As for tomorrow, he plans to leave for Mar-a-Lago in the morning, from where he’s expected to host a televised, open-air, open-faced political rally — at the same time as President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration.

It will be one more act of rudeness on the world stage.

Trump leaves a legacy unlike the one he promised. The nation is in turmoil, sharply divided by politics, race and other factors. We’re at the height of a pandemic that has killed nearly 400,000 Americans — one that, Operation Warp Speed notwithstanding, Trump failed to effectively counter. The national deficit is higher than ever. Trump’s signature border wall came up short, both in terms of length and effectiveness, as did its promised financing.

And there was a bloody attempted coup.

“American carnage” indeed.

He also leaves behind a legacy of profligate lying that none should try to emulate — but some will.

The editorial goes on to express the hope that the national Republican Party will now undergo a major self-assessment and move beyond its loyalty to Trump and the crazy conspiracy theories he helped feed, but this seems extremely optimistic. As it also notes, there’s been little sign of such movement amongst North Carolina GOP’ers. But one reckons it’s still worth hoping.

The bottom line: This is a time for national celebration. Our nation has excised a deadly and malignant figure from its national leadership, but it will take years of determined political chemotherapy to overcome the cancer that gave rise to him and that he helped spread.

Click here to read the entire editorial.

Possibly related posts:

  1. The best editorial of the weekend: The president’s utter dereliction of duty
  2. Trump throws a tantrum and assures that millions will continue to suffer
  3. Veteran journalist offers neat, on-the-mark summation of Trump’s disastrous presidency
  4. Trump’s stunning hypocrisy on voting by mail
  5. This morning’s best editorial: Trump makes the wrong call on the economy

Top Stories from NCPW

  • News
  • Commentary
Industry released 39 million pounds of pollution into the environment last year, most of it into the air

North Carolina industry released the least amount of air pollution last year — 21.5 million pounds — [...]

New local LGBTQ protections could set up a fight with the General Assembly

This week, three towns in Orange County passed LGBTQ-inclusive non-discrimination ordinances, the fi [...]

Youth Justice Project seeks racial reform in use of suspensions, school resource officers in Durham

Nicholas Brown, a junior at Jordan High School in Durham, has had the uncomfortable experience of be [...]

Legal scholars: Constitution clear that Trump’s impeachment for role in Capitol attack is appropriate

As the U.S. House impeached President Trump for the second time for "incitement of insurrection [...]

Reasons for hope and optimism as a new administration takes office

There are a lot of reasons that all Americans – at least those willing to think and pay attention– s [...]

Franklin Graham on Republicans who would betray Trump with impeachment

The post Franklin Graham on Republicans who would betray Trump with impeachment appeared first on NC [...]

Pin the impeachment on the Pachyderm…

The post Pin the impeachment on the Pachyderm… appeared first on NC Policy Watch. [...]

Five important takeaways from last week’s assault on democracy

It’s been less than a week since a mob of traitorous criminals, directly incited by the President of [...]

Support Our Work
Copyright 2021 | The Progressive Pulse | A Blog from NC Policy Watch