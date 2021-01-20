BREAKING: Trump includes Robin Hayes in last-minute flurry of pardons at Tillis’s request

By
January 20, 2021
In News

Former GOP Chairman Robin Hayes (L), Sen. Thom Tillis (R)

Former North Carolina Congressman, state Representative, gubernatorial candidate and state Republican Party Chairman Robin Hayes is among the scores of individuals granted presidential pardons by President Trump as one of his last acts.

This is  from the White House announcement:

Robert Cannon “Robin” Hayes – President Trump granted a full pardon to Robert Cannon “Robin” Hayes. The former North Carolina Congressman is serving a 1-year term of probation for making a false statement in the course of a Federal investigation. In addition to his years in Congress, Mr. Hayes has served as Chairman of the North Carolina Republican Party and Chair of the National Council of Republican Party Chairs. Senator Thom Tillis and several members of the North Carolina Congressional delegation strongly support clemency for Mr. Hayes.

Hayes, as you’ll recall, is a wealthy heir to the Cannon textiles fortune who plead guilty to lying to the FBI in 2019 regarding the effort by businessman and big-money GOP contributor Greg Lindberg to bribe state Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey. Hayes received a modest sentence of probation for his involvement in the scandal that some saw as a relative slap on the wrist.

No related posts.

Top Stories from NCPW

  • News
  • Commentary
Industry released 39 million pounds of pollution into the environment last year, most of it into the air

North Carolina industry released the least amount of air pollution last year — 21.5 million pounds — [...]

New local LGBTQ protections could set up a fight with the General Assembly

This week, three towns in Orange County passed LGBTQ-inclusive non-discrimination ordinances, the fi [...]

Youth Justice Project seeks racial reform in use of suspensions, school resource officers in Durham

Nicholas Brown, a junior at Jordan High School in Durham, has had the uncomfortable experience of be [...]

Legal scholars: Constitution clear that Trump’s impeachment for role in Capitol attack is appropriate

As the U.S. House impeached President Trump for the second time for "incitement of insurrection [...]

Don’t rely on the ABC Science Collaborative study to inform school re-opening decisions

As schools begin spring semester classes, local leaders in North Carolina face the weighty decision [...]

Reasons for hope and optimism as a new administration takes office

There are a lot of reasons that all Americans – at least those willing to think and pay attention– s [...]

Franklin Graham on Republicans who would betray Trump with impeachment

The post Franklin Graham on Republicans who would betray Trump with impeachment appeared first on NC [...]

Pin the impeachment on the Pachyderm…

The post Pin the impeachment on the Pachyderm… appeared first on NC Policy Watch. [...]

Support Our Work
Copyright 2021 | The Progressive Pulse | A Blog from NC Policy Watch