BREAKING: Trump includes Robin Hayes in last-minute flurry of pardons at Tillis’s request

Former North Carolina Congressman, state Representative, gubernatorial candidate and state Republican Party Chairman Robin Hayes is among the scores of individuals granted presidential pardons by President Trump as one of his last acts.

This is from the White House announcement:

Robert Cannon “Robin” Hayes – President Trump granted a full pardon to Robert Cannon “Robin” Hayes. The former North Carolina Congressman is serving a 1-year term of probation for making a false statement in the course of a Federal investigation. In addition to his years in Congress, Mr. Hayes has served as Chairman of the North Carolina Republican Party and Chair of the National Council of Republican Party Chairs. Senator Thom Tillis and several members of the North Carolina Congressional delegation strongly support clemency for Mr. Hayes.

Hayes, as you’ll recall, is a wealthy heir to the Cannon textiles fortune who plead guilty to lying to the FBI in 2019 regarding the effort by businessman and big-money GOP contributor Greg Lindberg to bribe state Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey. Hayes received a modest sentence of probation for his involvement in the scandal that some saw as a relative slap on the wrist.