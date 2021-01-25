Drug overdose ER visits in NC increased 22%

By
January 25, 2021
In News, public health

Image: AdobeStock

While the state and the nation have been overwhelmed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the opioid epidemic has marched along its shadow.

Preliminary data from the NC Department of Health and Human Services says that hospital emergency room visits for drug overdoses in 2020 increased 22% over the previous year.

According to DHHS, heroin overdoses were the top reason people were treated in hospital ERs for drug overdoses. “Commonly prescribed opioids” were the third-most common reason for overdoses that led to trips to the hospital.

Ben Powell of SouthLight Healthcare, a substance abuse and mental health treatment non-profit in Wake County, said he considers the COVID-19 pandemic the overarching reason for the increase, and the anxiety and social isolation that have resulted as secondary factors.

Powell is a physician assistant who runs the SouthLight opiate treatment program under the guidance of the medical director.

Another factor is the rising prevalence of fentanyl, a strong synthetic opioid, being mixed with other drugs, Powell said.

There’s increasing concern “about the mix of drugs that are being placed into illicit substances that people are buying now,” he said. Many times, people don’t know that they’re using fentanyl, he said.

Powell referenced a 2017 paper out of the National Bureau of Economic Research that said that for every 1% increase in unemployment, the opioid death rate per 100,000 increases 3.6% and the rate of opioid overdose ER visits per 100,000 increases 7%.

Information on drug overdose deaths in 2020 was not available, but the CDC said in a December press release that the COVID-19 pandemic appeared to be leading to increased deaths.

More than 81,000 people in the country died of a drug overdose in the 12 months that ended in May 2020 the CDC said, more deaths than in any 12-month period in recorded history.  The data suggested that overdose deaths were increasing with the pandemic, the CDC said.

Complete data on overdose deaths over those 12 months in North Carolina was not available.

Before COVID-19 killed more than 2 million people worldwide and devastated economies, opioid addiction was the most prominent public health challenge that focused the attention of the state and the nation.

No related posts.

Top Stories from NCPW

  • News
  • Commentary
Monday numbers: NC hit by the biggest gasoline spill in the U.S. this century

Record gasoline spill in Huntersville was Colonial Pipeline's 32nd accident in N.C. since 2000 [...]

Protesters say university is exercising a double standard on free speech by absolving employee with alleged white supremacy links

Melanie Flowers had a lot to do this week, and a protest was yet another item on her list. The stude [...]

After Trump’s rush of executions, President Biden and a Democratic Congress want to abolish the federal death penalty

While former President Trump was ending his term by granting last-minute clemency to aides and those [...]

Fewer people voted illegally in 2020, but voting rights groups want the state to stop punishing people who say they voted by mistake.  

People on felony probation or parole can be prosecuted for voting illegally even if they don't [...]

The Para-LIE-mpain.

The post The Para-LIE-mpain. appeared first on NC Policy Watch. [...]

Don’t rely on the ABC Science Collaborative study to inform school re-opening decisions

As schools begin spring semester classes, local leaders in North Carolina face the weighty decision [...]

Reasons for hope and optimism as a new administration takes office

There are a lot of reasons that all Americans – at least those willing to think and pay attention– s [...]

Franklin Graham on Republicans who would betray Trump with impeachment

The post Franklin Graham on Republicans who would betray Trump with impeachment appeared first on NC [...]

Support Our Work
Copyright 2021 | The Progressive Pulse | A Blog from NC Policy Watch