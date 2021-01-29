Charlotte Observer editorial: Cawthorn is an embarrassment to NC

Not that it contains many surprises to anyone paying attention, but the Charlotte Observer has posted an excellent editorial detailing and decrying the embarrassing actions of western North Carolina’s new freshman congressman, Rep. Madison Cawthorn.

As highlighted in this space last week, Cawthorn is clearly a troubled, in-over-his-head character prone to making embarrassingly untrue public statements — a fact that has led many people to call for his resignation.

This is from the Observer editorial:

Can someone please keep Madison Cawthorn away from the cameras? And the microphones? And really, most situations in which he publicly tries to turn words into meaningful thoughts? The first-term, District 11 U.S. House member has been an embarrassment to the institution, to his party, and to his state.

The editorial then goes on to spell out some of Cawthorn’s most outrageous and cringe-inducing behavior — from helping to spur on the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, to making wild, false and pathetically uninformed claims about elections laws on national TV, to misleading voters about his own personal background, to having admitted to having constructed his congressional staff “around comms rather than legislation.”

As the editorial further laments:

Cawthorn’s strategy for these kinds of mishaps? It’s apparently to keep doing interviews, which results in more head-shaking headlines and national ridicule. It’s why the North Carolina freshman is on the medal stand for worst new member of Congress. It’s also why at least one prominent supporter has expressed regret, and why Republicans are surely not looking forward to two years of cringing.

Let’s hope, as the editorial urges in conclusion, that the people who created this ridiculous monster — Republican gerrymanderers at the General Assembly — wake up and figure out a way make his political career a very short one.

Click here to read the entire editorial.