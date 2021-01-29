NC, 12 counties still in Red Zone in this week’s “previously hidden” federal COVID-19 report

This week White House COVID-19 Data Director Cyrus Shahpar announced his team will begin publicly releasing “previously hidden” weekly state profile reports on the pandemic.

Under former President Donald Trump’s administration, full state reports were only made available to governors’ offices by the White House’s coronavirus taskforce.

This week’s full report on North Carolina shows a 20 percent drop in new COVID-19 cases but still places the state in the “Red Zone,” signifying more than 200-499 new cases per 100,000 people in the general population last week.

Twelve counties were also in the light red zone — Mecklenburg, Guilford, Forsyth, Gaston, Cumberland, Union, Cararrus, Iredell, Catawba, Davidson, Onslow and Rowan. That denotes 100 new cases per 100,000 people in the general population last week

The 14-page report also gives breakdowns on hospital admissions and personal protective equipment on hand at hospitals.



View the full report here.