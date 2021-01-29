NC, 12 counties still in Red Zone in this week’s “previously hidden” federal COVID-19 report

By
January 29, 2021
In COVID-19, News

This week White House COVID-19 Data Director Cyrus Shahpar announced his team will begin publicly releasing “previously hidden” weekly state profile reports on the pandemic.

Under former President Donald Trump’s administration, full state reports were only made available to governors’ offices by the White House’s coronavirus taskforce.

This week’s full report on North Carolina shows a 20 percent drop in new COVID-19 cases but still places the state in the “Red Zone,” signifying  more than 200-499 new cases per 100,000 people in the general population last week.

 

 

Twelve counties  were also in the light red zone — Mecklenburg, Guilford, Forsyth, Gaston, Cumberland, Union, Cararrus, Iredell, Catawba, Davidson, Onslow and Rowan. That denotes 100 new cases per 100,000 people in the general population last week

 

 

The 14-page report also gives breakdowns on hospital admissions and personal protective equipment on hand at hospitals.


View the full report here.

Possibly related posts:

  1. Trump moves to extend unemployment benefits, suspend payroll taxes after talks break down
  2. The latest on Trump’s positive COVID test; Biden tests negative
  3. Could COVID-19 delay the Supreme Court confirmation hearings?
  4. Few precedents for presidential candidates unable to stay on the ticket
  5. Trump plans to leave the hospital and return to the White House on Monday night

Top Stories from NCPW

  • News
  • Commentary
After a pandemic pause, jury trials are back. The assurance of a “jury of peers,” however, may be missing.

Plus: A guide for what to expect from a jury summons now After state Supreme Court Chief Justice Pau [...]

A bitter Register of Deeds contest spurs allegations of racism in Wayne County

Dems joined with GOP to recruit write-in candidates to try to defeat disfavored Black candidates The [...]

DC update: Biden pushes to speed vaccine rollout as impeachment prep continues

WASHINGTON — Amid frustrations at the slow pace of the national COVID-19 vaccination effort, the Bid [...]

Monday numbers: NC hit by the biggest gasoline spill in the U.S. this century

Record gasoline spill in Huntersville was Colonial Pipeline's 32nd accident in N.C. since 2000 [...]

During National School Choice Week, the case for anti-racism in North Carolina’s educational system

Unless we acknowledge and address the racist history of school choice, we will perpetuate it. It [...]

Donald Trump’s misdeeds were much more than “distractions”

Why several things must happen before our nation can "move on" As you've probably alr [...]

The Para-LIE-mpain.

The post The Para-LIE-mpain. appeared first on NC Policy Watch. [...]

New energy report could yield a win-win for climate and pocketbooks

COVID taught us a lot about living in crisis mode. The biggest lesson: address crises early enough t [...]

Support Our Work
Copyright 2021 | The Progressive Pulse | A Blog from NC Policy Watch