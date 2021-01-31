Dems protest naming Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene to education panel after she tries to cast doubt on school shootings

By
January 31, 2021
In News

No related posts.

Top Stories from NCPW

  • News
  • Commentary
After a pandemic pause, jury trials are back. The assurance of a “jury of peers,” however, may be missing.

Plus: A guide for what to expect from a jury summons now After state Supreme Court Chief Justice Pau [...]

A bitter Register of Deeds contest spurs allegations of racism in Wayne County

Dems joined with GOP to recruit write-in candidates to try to defeat disfavored Black candidates The [...]

DC update: Biden pushes to speed vaccine rollout as impeachment prep continues

WASHINGTON — Amid frustrations at the slow pace of the national COVID-19 vaccination effort, the Bid [...]

Monday numbers: NC hit by the biggest gasoline spill in the U.S. this century

Record gasoline spill in Huntersville was Colonial Pipeline's 32nd accident in N.C. since 2000 [...]

During National School Choice Week, the case for anti-racism in North Carolina’s educational system

Unless we acknowledge and address the racist history of school choice, we will perpetuate it. It [...]

Donald Trump’s misdeeds were much more than “distractions”

Why several things must happen before our nation can "move on" As you've probably alr [...]

The Para-LIE-mpain.

The post The Para-LIE-mpain. appeared first on NC Policy Watch. [...]

New energy report could yield a win-win for climate and pocketbooks

COVID taught us a lot about living in crisis mode. The biggest lesson: address crises early enough t [...]

Support Our Work
Copyright 2021 | The Progressive Pulse | A Blog from NC Policy Watch