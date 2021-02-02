Interactive report maps the impact of raising the minimum wage by congressional district

A new report from the Washington, DC-based Economic Policy Institute shows the impact of raising the minimum wage to $15 by 2025 in tremendous detail — perhaps most notably by congressional district (as well as age, gender, and race and ethnicity).

This is from the report:

The federal minimum hourly wage is just $7.25 and has not increased since 2009. The Raise the Wage Act of 2021, introduced in the U.S. House of Representatives on January 26, 2021, would gradually raise the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour by 2025. EPI research shows that raising the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour by 2025 would lift pay for nearly 32 million workers across the country—that’s 21% of the U.S. workforce. The increases would provide an additional $107 billion in wages for the country’s lowest-paid workers, with the average affected worker who works year-round receiving an extra $3,300 a year.

The report includes a U.S. map that one can hover over and select any congressional district to see the impact of raising the wage. In North Carolina, EPI reports that between 26% of the workforce (the figure for the 4th congressional district) and 38% (the estimated share in the 1st, 3rd and 7th) would benefit. All told, the researchers find that 1.51 million North Carolina workers would benefit and see their annual wages rise by between $3,800 and $4,200 per year. The total annual wage increase for North Carolina workers would amount to $6.138 billion.

Click here to explore the report.