Interactive report maps the impact of raising the minimum wage by congressional district

By
February 2, 2021
In News

A new report from the Washington, DC-based Economic Policy Institute shows the impact of raising the minimum wage to $15 by 2025 in tremendous detail — perhaps most notably by congressional district (as well as age, gender, and race and ethnicity).

This is from the report:

The federal minimum hourly wage is just $7.25 and has not increased since 2009. The Raise the Wage Act of 2021, introduced in the U.S. House of Representatives on January 26, 2021, would gradually raise the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour by 2025. EPI research shows that raising the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour by 2025 would lift pay for nearly 32 million workers across the country—that’s 21% of the U.S. workforce. The increases would provide an additional $107 billion in wages for the country’s lowest-paid workers, with the average affected worker who works year-round receiving an extra $3,300 a year.

The report includes a U.S. map that one can hover over and select any congressional district to see the impact of raising the wage. In North Carolina, EPI reports that between 26% of the workforce (the figure for the 4th congressional district) and 38% (the estimated share in the 1st, 3rd and 7th) would benefit. All told, the researchers find that 1.51 million North Carolina workers would benefit and see their annual wages rise by between $3,800 and $4,200 per year. The total annual wage increase for North Carolina workers would amount to $6.138 billion.

Click here to explore the report.

No related posts.

Top Stories from NCPW

  • News
  • Commentary
Monday numbers: A closer look at some surprising facts about 2020 voter turnout

Voter turnout was higher in last year's general election among most demographic groups, but it [...]

Applicant errors, not fraud, main source of $70 million in unemployment benefit overpayments

Lawmakers indicated they would support waiving repayments for non-fraud overages An unprecedented su [...]

After a pandemic pause, jury trials are back. The assurance of a “jury of peers,” however, may be missing.

Plus: A guide for what to expect from a jury summons now After state Supreme Court Chief Justice Pau [...]

A bitter Register of Deeds contest spurs allegations of racism in Wayne County

Dems joined with GOP to recruit write-in candidates to try to defeat disfavored Black candidates The [...]

The New Adventures of Pollyanna

The post The New Adventures of Pollyanna appeared first on NC Policy Watch. [...]

Five simple truths to keep in mind about the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines

Last summer, the idea of a COVID-19 vaccine still seemed as if it might be a fanciful idea that coul [...]

Professor of Education: North Carolina teachers can’t do it alone

Teacher burnout was already a big problem prior to COVID, and without policy changes, it's abou [...]

During National School Choice Week, the case for anti-racism in North Carolina’s educational system

Unless we acknowledge and address the racist history of school choice, we will perpetuate it. It [...]

Support Our Work
Copyright 2021 | The Progressive Pulse | A Blog from NC Policy Watch