NC Attorney General announces $19 million settlement with consultant McKinsey for its role in opioid crisis

By
February 4, 2021
In News

NC Attorney General Josh Stein

Attorney General Josh Stein says North Carolina will collect nearly $19 million from McKinsey & Company for its role in helping market highly-addictive opioids.

The global business consultant reached a $573 million settlement with 47 states for the recommendations that it provided drug makers for years.

“Purdue Pharma didn’t dream up all of its ideas on its own on how to push its pills,” said Stein in a press conference Thursday morning. “It paid global consulting firm McKinsey handsomely for 15 years to design marketing plans to help it sell more pills, to more patients at increasing potency for longer periods of time.”

Stein charged McKinsey & Company’s advice helped “turbo-charge” the sale of OxyContin and other opioids.

More than 2,000 North Carolinians die every year of an opioid overdose.

Image: AdobeStock

Recent gains in battling the opioid epidemic in our state have eroded during the pandemic. Unemployment, isolation and anxiety have led to increased reliance and addiction to the drugs, according to Stein.

North Carolina will receive $18,984,494.71 over five years, with the vast majority coming in the first year.

The agreement will also require McKinsey to produce internal documents detailing its work for Purdue Pharma and other opioid companies for public disclosure.

The bulk of the funding our state receives will be used to strengthen treatment programs across North Carolina.

“Everyone I know at some level has been touched by this. It’s absolutely devastating 20-some-thousand families have lost a loved in North Carolina to the opioid epidemic,” Attorney General Stein said.

