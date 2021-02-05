NC releases information that shows county-level racial disparities in COVID-19 vaccinations

Details on who is getting COVID-19 vaccines shows that some North Carolina counties have a long way to go to getting shots to Black and Latino residents.

The state Department of Health and Human Services on Friday released demographic data by county.

In Wake, Durham, Orange, and Johnston counties, white residents are getting a disproportionate share

of vaccines, as they are statewide.

Eligibility may account for some of the disparities. North Carolina is offering COVID-19 vaccine to health care workers and people 65 and older.

Black residents are 21.5% of the state’s population but make up 17% of those 65 and older. Latino residents are a little less than 10 % of the population but make up 2.2% of residents 65 and older.

Still, Dr. Mandy Cohen, head of the state Department of Health and Human Services, said the state “has some work to do” in achieving equity.

“You can look at our data right now on our dashboard, we are not seeing that we are vaccinating our African American community, our Hispanic community, our Native American community at the same rate that we are vaccinating our white community,” she said during a “fireside chat” this week with The Rev. William Barber II, president of Repairs of the Breach.

DHHS said it plans to use fireside chats streamed on social media as a way to get out information about vaccines.

In Wake County, 64.6% of residents are white, according to Census data, while 76% of those who received first doses of COVID-19 vaccine are white.

Nearly 21% of Wake’s residents are Black, according to Census data, while 12% of those who have gotten shots are Black. More than 10% of Wake’s residents are Hispanic/Latino of any race, but only 3% of those vaccinated are Latino. Asian residents make up about 7.5% of the county’s population and represent 6% of vaccine recipients.

In Durham, 53.4% of residents are white, while 69% of those vaccinated are white; 35.6% of residents are Black, while 21% of those vaccinated are Black; 4.4% of residents are Asian, while 6% of those who have gotten shots are Asian, and 13.7% of residents are Latino, while 4% of residents vaccinated are Latino.

In Orange County, 77.2% of residents are white, while 82% of those vaccinated are white; 11.4% of residents are Black, while 7% of those who have gotten shots are Black; 8.1% of residents are Asian and 7% of county residents vaccinated are Asian, and 8.6% of the county’s residents are Latino, while 4% of those vaccinated are Latino.

In Johnston County, 75.5% of the population is white, while 83% of those who have been vaccinated are white. Twelve percent of those vaccinated in Johnston are Black, while Black residents make up 16.7% of the population. While Latinos are 14.1% of the county’s population, they are 3% of those who have been vaccinated.

The DHHS data does not include demographics on vaccinations of long-term care facility residents and employees, work being done through a federal program.

Cohen told the House Committee on Health this week that the department is addressing equity in a few ways. For example, it is directing a small portion of its vaccine allocation to organizations that hold special events targeted to underserved communities, she said.

“I think we’re on the right path,” Cohen told the committee. “We have a lot of work ahead of us.”