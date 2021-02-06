Weekend appreciation: Celia Rivenbark on our COVID nurses and CNAs

By
February 6, 2021
In Commentary, COVID-19

My mother-in-law died last week of COVID-19, six months shy of her 90th birthday. I do not presume our family’s loss was one bit more significant than yours. Or yours. Or yours and yours.

But I just have to tell you how much we will miss her faithful comfort, often presented in the fragrant form of homemade strawberry cobbler or, for the younger set, an oversized bowl of macaroni and cheese topped with a quilt square of melting Cracker Barrel sharp cheddar.

I don’t presume our loss was one bit more significant than yours. Or yours. Or yours and yours.

By now, so many of us have either had COVID tear through our own obsessively Lysol-wiped homes and been left more or less OK, or we have found ourselves on a freezing gray afternoon sitting on funeral home folding chairs thoughtfully covered in fleecy fur as though the chairs, too, got all dressed up for the tiny, socially-distanced service.

A laptop—actually, the one I’m using now, was barely balanced on top of my father-in-law’s headstone so the granddaughter in California could attend via Zoom.

Another granddaughter sang “Amazing Grace,” so purely and cleanly I imagined the lunch crowd could hear her at the Wendy’s way across the highway.

If one more person says “new normal” we may just scream.

I don’t presume our loss was one bit more significant than yours. Or yours. Or yours and yours.

But I just have to tell you about the nurses and the CNAs. Because, without them, our grief wouldn’t be a normal reckoning with death—the routine ricocheting from near-hysterical laughter to tears so big you’re half surprised they don’t say “ker-splash!” like in a cartoon. That’s the grief we’re used to. The grief we can wrap our pounding heads around.

The most wretched thing about COVID is it normalizes the notion of dying alone. No, not in the classic sense, on a floor surrounded by cats and cases of Ensure, but alone because the very act of visiting could kill you or, at least, make you very, very sick. But here is the saving and most amazing grace: the nurses and aides make sure COVID patients are never alone/alone.

For weeks, our family, and so many of yours, have relied on nurses and CNAs so swaddled in PPE we will never be able to recognize them and wrap them in sloppy, embarrassing hugs in the grocery store some day. They hold the iPad. They make the FaceTime call. They keep us from going crazy.

We weren’t special. We were just one more family among thousands having to figure out a way to stay in touch even as breathing grew more raggedy and conversation was finally reduced –No! elevated—to us saying over and over, “We love you.”

We can’t bear to think what it would’ve been like to not have those last conversations. How do you say “thank you” to nurses and aides for that kind of gift?

I think you just keep saying it. I’ll begin. Thank you. And you. And you and you. Thank you.

Visit www.celiarivenbark.com for an archive of past columns.

Possibly related posts:

  1. New report: NC one of the lowest ranking states in which to work during the pandemic
  2. Pandemic fuels stunning growth in the wealth of the super-rich
  3. NC “Extra Credit Grants” program leaves out families with the greatest need
  4. Cooper: Help is on the way. But first we have to dig deep
  5. Celia Rivenbark: Politicians’ COVID hypocrisy is not funny

Top Stories from NCPW

  • News
  • Commentary
New ‘Silent Sam’ revelations contradict past public assurances offered by UNC Chancellor Guskiewicz

In December 2019, Kevin Guskiewicz, then the new UNC-Chapel Hill chancellor, appeared before a conce [...]

NC’s Michael Regan receives strong bipartisan support at Senate confirmation hearing

DEQ secretary appears headed for easy confirmation as federal EPA Administrator Several years ago, M [...]

Just add water: Alcoa proposes discharging cyanide into Badin Lake

To try to comply with state water quality requirements, the company has a creative, if dubious solut [...]

When a hospital is overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients, deciding who gets critical care

New state plan guides doctors, nurses on difficult ethical questions It is a nearly impossible decis [...]

North Carolina is torturing thousands of prisoners. It needs to stop.

The cruel reality of solitary confinement ought to shock all caring and thinking people One night in [...]

The new adventures of Pollyanna

The post The new adventures of Pollyanna appeared first on NC Policy Watch. [...]

Five simple truths to keep in mind about the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines

Last summer, the idea of a COVID-19 vaccine still seemed as if it might be a fanciful idea that coul [...]

Professor of Education: North Carolina teachers can’t do it alone

Teacher burnout was already a big problem prior to COVID, and without policy changes, it's abou [...]

Support Our Work
Copyright 2021 | The Progressive Pulse | A Blog from NC Policy Watch