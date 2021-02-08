Outlook for $15-an-hour minimum wage boosted by new government report

By
February 8, 2021
In News

Possibly related posts:

  1. Interactive report maps the impact of raising the minimum wage by congressional district

Top Stories from NCPW

  • News
  • Commentary
Monday numbers: A closer look at the return to in-person instruction

The North Carolina Association of Educators says teachers shouldn’t return to classrooms until they [...]

New ‘Silent Sam’ revelations contradict past public assurances offered by UNC Chancellor Guskiewicz

In December 2019, Kevin Guskiewicz, then the new UNC-Chapel Hill chancellor, appeared before a conce [...]

NC’s Michael Regan receives strong bipartisan support at Senate confirmation hearing

DEQ secretary appears headed for easy confirmation as federal EPA Administrator Several years ago, M [...]

Just add water: Alcoa proposes discharging cyanide into Badin Lake

To try to comply with state water quality requirements, the company has a creative, if dubious solut [...]

NC legislators waste little time in trying to further privatize state’s public schools

As state legislatures have started their sessions, anti-public school legislators have wasted no tim [...]

North Carolina is torturing thousands of prisoners. It needs to stop.

The cruel reality of solitary confinement ought to shock all caring and thinking people One night in [...]

The new adventures of Pollyanna

The post The new adventures of Pollyanna appeared first on NC Policy Watch. [...]

Five simple truths to keep in mind about the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines

Last summer, the idea of a COVID-19 vaccine still seemed as if it might be a fanciful idea that coul [...]

Support Our Work
Copyright 2021 | The Progressive Pulse | A Blog from NC Policy Watch