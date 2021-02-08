The best op-ed of the weekend: A new inductee into the “North Carolina’s Trumpian Hall of Shame”

By
February 8, 2021
In Commentary, Defending Democracy

Former Chief Justice Mark Martin B.T. (Before Trump)

If you missed it, be sure to check out Ned Barnett’s excellent weekend column in Raleigh’s News & Observer: “NC Chief Justice to Trump abettor: What happened to Mark Martin?”

As the headline rightfully notes, it’s very hard to figure out what in the heck happened to North Carolina’s one-time moderate Republican Supreme Court Chief Justice-turned law school dean. As Barnett notes, the New York Times has reported twice that Martin has become one of the poor and embarrassing souls who’ve been reduced reduced to trying to aid Trump’s preposterous effort to overturn the presidential election.

After describing the Times’ reports — which indicate that Martin both: a) advised Mike Pence that he could unilaterally refuse to certify Electoral College results and, b) aided an utterly absurd lawsuit on behalf of some Republican attorneys general that sought to have to U.S. Supreme Court do the same thing, Barnett puts it this way:

Perhaps Martin’s involvement with Trump as the president raged against his clear defeat was less direct and his advice more nuanced than described by the Times. He should clear it up. Otherwise it looks like the state’s former chief justice, a member of the state’s high court for more than 20 years, is either an inept lawyer, a blind Trump loyalist, or both.

Indeed. Maybe the explanation is that Martin has already spent too much time working at Pat Robertson’s law school, but whatever the reason for his cringe-worthy actions, Barnett is right that Martin now deserves to be inducted into “North Carolina’s Trumpian Hall of Shame” — a group that Barnett rightfully says also includes:

Louis DeJoy of Greensboro, the postmaster general whose abrupt changes in mail processing threatened the prompt delivery of mail-in ballots.

Sidney Powell, the graduate of Raleigh’s Broughton High School, UNC-Chapel Hill and the UNC Law School, who fed Trump conspiracy theories about rigged voting machines.

Mark Meadows, the former North Carolina congressman and White House chief of staff, who joined in as Trump pressured Georgia election officials to “find” enough votes to overturn his loss there.

The freshman U.S. Rep. Madison Cawthorn, R-11th, who rallied a pro-Trump crowd before the attack on the Capitol saying, “Wow! This crowd has some fight in it.”

The seven of North Carolina’s eight Republicans in the U.S. House (Cawthorn included) who – even after the mob stormed the Capitol – voted against certifying election results showing Biden as the winner.

And, finally, North Carolina Sens. Richard Burr and Thom Tillis, who voted to not even bother with an impeachment trial.

All in all — it’s sad ending for someone who once did a pretty fair impression of an honorable public servant.

Possibly related posts:

  1. Editorials rightfully blast Mark Meadows, call on Tillis to do his duty
  2. Pass it on: Now is the time to sign up to help at the polls
  3. 2020 presidential election makes the case once again for ditching the Electoral College
  4. Update from Wisconsin: Election 2020 is finally over
  5. The real perpetrators of fraud regarding the 2020 election

Top Stories from NCPW

  • News
  • Commentary
New ‘Silent Sam’ revelations contradict past public assurances offered by UNC Chancellor Guskiewicz

In December 2019, Kevin Guskiewicz, then the new UNC-Chapel Hill chancellor, appeared before a conce [...]

NC’s Michael Regan receives strong bipartisan support at Senate confirmation hearing

DEQ secretary appears headed for easy confirmation as federal EPA Administrator Several years ago, M [...]

Just add water: Alcoa proposes discharging cyanide into Badin Lake

To try to comply with state water quality requirements, the company has a creative, if dubious solut [...]

When a hospital is overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients, deciding who gets critical care

New state plan guides doctors, nurses on difficult ethical questions It is a nearly impossible decis [...]

North Carolina is torturing thousands of prisoners. It needs to stop.

The cruel reality of solitary confinement ought to shock all caring and thinking people One night in [...]

The new adventures of Pollyanna

The post The new adventures of Pollyanna appeared first on NC Policy Watch. [...]

Five simple truths to keep in mind about the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines

Last summer, the idea of a COVID-19 vaccine still seemed as if it might be a fanciful idea that coul [...]

Professor of Education: North Carolina teachers can’t do it alone

Teacher burnout was already a big problem prior to COVID, and without policy changes, it's abou [...]

Support Our Work
Copyright 2021 | The Progressive Pulse | A Blog from NC Policy Watch