‘Tuesdays with Tillis’ group pens open letter on impeachment

Since 2017, a large and remarkably persistent group of North Carolina activists known as “Tuesdays with Tillis,” has been conducting weekly demonstrations — first outside of Senator Thom Tillis’s downtown Raleigh office and, since the pandemic, online — in support of progressive policy solutions and in opposition to Trumpism.

Through the years the group has drawn large and energetic crowds to speak up on scores of important issues — from health care access to racial justice to LGBTQ equality to unemployment insurance.

Yesterday, the group posted an open letter to Senator Tillis on the impeachment of former President Donald Trump that makes a strong case for conviction.

Senator Tillis,

There are several compelling reasons to convict ex-President Trump for the article of impeachment before you now. They are:

Prevention, Not Retribution

We agree with your recent statement that “The great hallmark of our democratic republic is self-government.” The ex-President’s intention in the attempted insurrection that he incited was to negate our right to self-government. How can you preserve our right to self-government if such actions are not sanctioned in the strongest possible way? He must not be allowed to hold public office again.

We must also look to the future and discourage any other future president from attempting any such similar actions. There must not be any “January Exemption” for presidential behavior. The precedent that gets set as a result of these impeachment proceedings will either destroy or support our right of self determination for a very long time.

The Rule of Law

Ex-President Trump bears responsibility for what happened at the Capitol on January 6th. It is widely documented that “The President of the United States summoned this mob, assembled the mob, and lit the flame of this attack. Everything that followed was his doing. None of this would have happened without the President.” The purpose of this insurrection was to prevent Congress from certifying the free and fair election of JR Biden by the Electoral College and the American voters.

He also, in the days and weeks prior to January 6th, conspired with multiple states’ election officials attempting to negate large swaths of legitimate votes for the purpose of overturning Biden’s election. Over 60 separate lawsuits from multiple states were either immediately rejected out-of-hand or lost, yet he persisted in telling the Big Lie that the election was stolen. Illegal actions must have consequences. He must face the consequences of his actions.

Constitutional Amendment XIV, Section 3 states that, “No person shall … hold any office under the United States …. having previously taken an oath … as an officer of the United States … to support the Constitution, shall have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same, or given aid or comfort to the enemies thereof.”

Heal the Nation’s Body Politic:

Trump supporters must be convinced that the election was not stolen from them. Republicans are the only ones who can dispel the lies that have been told about the 2020 election. The first step to convincing people is to convict ex-President Trump, thereby laying the foundation of truth about the fairness of the 2020 election. We then call on all Republicans to publicly refute any and all claims that the election was stolen. The contrition must be genuine and universal.

Thank You for your time and consideration.

Tuesdays With Tillis

North Carolina, United States of America