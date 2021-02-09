UNC basketball celebration: An unsurprising reminder of some inconvenient truths about the pandemic

By
February 9, 2021
In Commentary

There’s been a good deal of public handwringing and expressions of frustration from university leaders and public health officials in recent days in the aftermath of Saturday night’s impromptu street celebration by thousands of joyful UNC hoops fans.

Many in the crowd — comprised mostly of UNC students reveling in their school’s victory over arch rival Duke earlier in the evening — clearly threw COVID cautions and social distancing guidelines to the wind as they gathered in large, delirious, and often unmasked and undistanced gaggles.

Later in the weekend, reports also surfaced of at least two UNC basketball team members participating in a similarly unsafe post-game celebration at a private party — a development that appears to have played a role in UNC canceling it’s scheduled Monday night game against the University of Miami.

All of which, of course, is a about as surprising and predictable as Donald Trump lying about, well, just about anything.

Earth to the powers that be in North Carolina education and public health circles: We hate to tell you we told you so, but…we told you so.

As I noted almost six months ago in response to the failed reopening of several UNC campuses for the 2020-21 school year, the fault here lies not with the students, but with the adults in charge who thought that they could somehow dissuade young people with illusions of immortality from engaging in dangerous, but utterly predictable behavior.

And this fault is only enhanced when universities send the conflicting and unhelpful message that it’s okay to plow ahead with revenue-generating TV shows (aka big time football and basketball) that clearly put loads of people — athletes, coaches, officials, arena and stadium personnel — at enhanced risk of infection, even as they’re telling everyone else to stay in their dorm rooms and apartments.

What’s more this same hard truth goes for state leaders and K-12 education officials who think that they can somehow pull off reopening elementary and secondary schools without taking all the precautions necessary to do so with genuine safety — things like vaccinating teachers, assuring that every school has a nurse on campus, and making the investments necessary to provide copious amounts of personal protective equipment and school facilities that provide for adequate social distancing and air ventilation.

In other words, it’s painfully clear that North Carolina’s pandemic policies in the education world continue to be plagued at all levels by the same factor: a wishful reliance upon convincing children and college kids to alter their behavior, rather than on an investment of resources sufficient to allow colleges and K-12 schools to operate honestly, safely and responsibly.

Possibly related posts:

  1. Washington Post on UNC: Don’t let this happen to your university
  2. Weekend humor from Celia Rivenbark: Bridging our great national divide…or maybe just dealing with it
  3. Teacher to GOP lawmakers: Spare us the sanctimonious talk about the pandemic and public education

Top Stories from NCPW

  • News
  • Commentary
‘Raise the Age’: Where things stand after one year

Despite challenges posed by the pandemic, NC's new juvenile justice law is making a difference [...]

Monday numbers: A closer look at the return to in-person instruction

The North Carolina Association of Educators says teachers shouldn’t return to classrooms until they [...]

New ‘Silent Sam’ revelations contradict past public assurances offered by UNC Chancellor Guskiewicz

In December 2019, Kevin Guskiewicz, then the new UNC-Chapel Hill chancellor, appeared before a conce [...]

NC’s Michael Regan receives strong bipartisan support at Senate confirmation hearing

DEQ secretary appears headed for easy confirmation as federal EPA Administrator Several years ago, M [...]

On the economy, the Biden team shows the way

President’s economic advisor charts a course that NC leaders should mimic The dog days of the winter [...]

NC legislators waste little time in trying to further privatize state’s public schools

As state legislatures have started their sessions, anti-public school legislators have wasted no tim [...]

North Carolina is torturing thousands of prisoners. It needs to stop.

The cruel reality of solitary confinement ought to shock all caring and thinking people One night in [...]

The new adventures of Pollyanna

The post The new adventures of Pollyanna appeared first on NC Policy Watch. [...]

Support Our Work
Copyright 2021 | The Progressive Pulse | A Blog from NC Policy Watch