Billions of dollars for Medicaid expansion offered to NC, other holdout states

By
February 11, 2021
In COVID-19, News

Possibly related posts:

  1. Just in from Washington: Relief proposal would offer NC a new and even sweeter deal on Medicaid expansion
  2. White House orders halt to evictions, indicates support for additional relief to states
  3. Advocates: there’s still time for North Carolina families to get $335 “extra credit grants”
  4. Congress seals the deal on emergency relief after dispute over Fed lending settled
  5. Senate GOP blocks House effort to provide $2000 stimulus checks

Top Stories from NCPW

  • News
  • Commentary
The Carolina Sunrock mine sparked a zoning referendum in Caswell County. Now conservative groups are accused of illegal electioneering to defeat it.

The controversy over a proposed mine and an asphalt plant has escalated to allegations of illegal el [...]

‘Raise the Age’: Where things stand after one year

Despite challenges posed by the pandemic, NC's new juvenile justice law is making a difference [...]

Monday numbers: A closer look at the return to in-person instruction

The North Carolina Association of Educators says teachers shouldn’t return to classrooms until they [...]

New ‘Silent Sam’ revelations contradict past public assurances offered by UNC Chancellor Guskiewicz

In December 2019, Kevin Guskiewicz, then the new UNC-Chapel Hill chancellor, appeared before a conce [...]

Burr and Tillis lash out at Trump

The post Burr and Tillis lash out at Trump appeared first on NC Policy Watch. [...]

On the economy, the Biden team shows the way

President’s economic advisor charts a course that NC leaders should mimic The dog days of the winter [...]

NC legislators waste little time in trying to further privatize state’s public schools

As state legislatures have started their sessions, anti-public school legislators have wasted no tim [...]

North Carolina is torturing thousands of prisoners. It needs to stop.

The cruel reality of solitary confinement ought to shock all caring and thinking people One night in [...]

Support Our Work
Copyright 2021 | The Progressive Pulse | A Blog from NC Policy Watch